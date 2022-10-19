ibex to Sponsor the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit – Coronado, CA

CORONADO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Customer Response Summit (CRS) – Coronado, CA, an Execs In The Know event, October 24-26, 2022. ibex will also host an invitation-only dinner for CX leaders and industry influencers on October 24.

“We are delighted to be one of the sponsors of the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit, and look forward to engaging with industry thought leaders and leading CX executives to share best practices for delivering amazing CX,” said John Thompson, Global Head of Sales at ibex. “During this increasingly challenging economic time, companies of all sizes need to be laser-focused on their CX to ensure greater customer value, satisfaction and retention, and to grow.”

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) leaders focused on providing excellence in customer service and support. The CRS is more than just a conference, it’s an experience where CX leaders learn, share, network and engage through Keynotes, Workshops, Panels, Case Studies, Moments of Brilliance, Customer Shop Talks, the Innovations Lab and engagement activities.

“This year’s Customer Response Summit marks 12 years of bringing CX leaders together to change the agenda for customer experience,” said Chad McDaniel, President at Execs In The Know. “Focusing on inspiration, innovation and imagination, the event in Coronado, CA will provide actionable leadership takeaways and is sure to be a legendary experience for all in attendance.”

A team of ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and the latest solutions to improve customer interactions, contact center performance and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

“Uniting our world-class talent and culture with ibex’s award-winning Wave X technology platform enables us to deliver next-level CX solutions for many of the world’s premier brands,” added Thompson. “We can help you deliver amazing customer experiences.”

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement at its bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit, and through its private, online community, Know It All “KIA.” There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

