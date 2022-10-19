New Features in Choreo Digital Platform as a Service from WSO2 Significantly Expand Development and Deployment Flexibility

Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises recognize that their growth and profitability are directly linked to their speed of digital innovation. However, 75% of IT decision-makers surveyed 1 say it takes them at least a few weeks to implement new ideas, and for some it takes months. The Choreo digital platform as a service (digital PaaS) from WSO2 adds new functionality, available today, which empowers more enterprises than ever to rapidly deliver new digital experiences in hours or days.

Choreo is the full lifecycle cloud native developer platform that enables developers to quickly create, collaborate on, reuse, deploy and run new digital components—such as APIs, microservices, automations and integrations—in serverless mode on any Kubernetes cluster. Because it abstracts away the complexity of Kubernetes, development teams can focus on the business logic of the digital experiences they are delivering.

Key new features in Choreo include:

Bring Your Own Container (BYOC), which lets developers use Choreo with any applications written in their language of choice

Choreo DevOps Portal, an end-to-end DevOps toolchain for deploying and managing containerized workloads on any Kubernetes environment

Private data planes that can run in any cloud region or within customers’ private cloud or on-premises Kubernetes environments, regardless of where the Choreo control plane is located, for greater deployment flexibility

GraphQL component to support GraphQL APIs for mobile and web application development

Choreo internal APIs to enable fully managed, internally facing APIs

Customizable domains and themes in the Choreo Developer Portal

WSO2 will demonstrate the new features of Choreo at KubeCon North America 2022 in Booth P12. WSO2 is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, which runs October 24 – 28, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

“Since introducing Choreo, we have seen development and operations teams realize a notable reduction in their efforts required to manage complex cloud native applications,” said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, vice president and general manager of the WSO2 Integration Business Unit. “Now with the addition of our bring-your-own-container functionality and DevOps Portal to Choreo, we are significantly expanding the ability of development teams to be more productive and achieve faster development lifecycles.”

“IIIT Hyderabad works on various innovative technology solutions that help nonprofits in healthcare, education and other sectors to support the communities they serve. Using Choreo and the Choreo Marketplace, we are providing a one-stop-shop where nonprofits can access APIs to applications and services without having to know which organizations they come from,” said Khoushik Ananth, lead engineer at The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad). “Choreo also automates API documentation, single sign-on, and management of the underlying infrastructure, which has freed up our team to focus on making new solutions available faster.”

New Choreo Features Maximize Dev and Ops Productivity

Choreo is now used by thousands of developers worldwide. The latest version of the digital PaaS adds new capabilities aimed at maximizing the productivity of organizations’ development and DevOps teams.

Bring Your Own Container. Since its general release in March 2022, Choreo has supported development using the Ballerina cloud native, open-source programming language and widely adopted Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code). WSO2 now extends the benefits of Choreo to more organizations with the introduction of BYOC which lets enterprises use any Dockerfile with Choreo, not just those for programs written with Ballerina. As a result, development teams can create containerized applications in their language of choice and take advantage of Choreo’s DevOps features, such as one-click deployment to Kubernetes and deep observability, among others.

Choreo DevOps Portal. The new portal provides an end-to-end DevOps toolchain for deploying and managing containerized workloads on any Kubernetes environment. Through the Choreo DevOps Portal, developers—irrespective of their programming language, platform or cloud—can set their own preferences on infrastructure usage as well as see what infrastructure is running. The portal also integrates with most leading DevOps tools on the market to facilitate orchestrating a DevOps toolchain.

Private Data Planes. Organizations now have increased flexibility and control with the ability to set up private data planes that can run in any region independent of where the Choreo control plane is located. These private data planes enable the provisioning of multiple environments, such as development, testing, staging and production.

GraphQL Component. With the new GraphQL component, development teams can create, deploy, and manage GraphQL services in Choreo.

Choreo Internal APIs. These REST Internal APIs are accessible only from another API deployed in Choreo. Deployed as fully managed APIs, they provide the full spectrum of API management capabilities, such as lifecycle management, observability, throttling, and security for internally-facing APIs.

Choreo Developer Portal Customizations. Choreo now offers two options. Custom Domain Support lets developers customize the developer portal domain, so it becomes visible as an extension of the company. Custom Theme Support lets businesses change the look and feel of the developer portal to match their existing brand.

“Choreo can already be rightfully called a turn-key platform for delivering digital experiences quickly and without a traditional steep learning curve,” Alexei Balaganski, lead analyst at KuppingerCole Analysts AG, writes in his report, KuppingerCole EXECUTIVE VIEW, WSO2 Choreo. “The platform's developer environment provides a full set of capabilities expected from an IDE: version control with optional GitHub integration, project management for efficient teamwork, AI assistance and integrated documentation, built-in visual testing tools, and so on.”

To try out Choreo, learn more, or request a demo, visit https://wso2.com/choreo .

1“Reprogramming the Enterprise: Keeping Pace with the Wave of Innovation,” 2022 by LEWIS Research for WSO2