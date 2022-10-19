George Jon hires dynamic customer success and finance professionals

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Jon, the industry leader in eDiscovery managed services, has hired a diverse new group of customer success and finance experts to strengthen service outreach, daily operations and executive management for a global user base. Highlighting the team expansion are four dynamic Customer Success managers, all with proven industry experience and a dedication to helping end users achieve desired outcomes:



Allison Jessee (Vice President, Customer Success) is a vastly experienced technology executive who will assume leadership of the George Jon CSM team. She will set the overall strategic plan and vision for customer relations, leading daily operations and ensuring end user satisfaction for clients worldwide.



Augmenting this dynamic growth on the internal side are two tech industry veterans with backgrounds in finance and accounting who will ensure corporate financial vitality, compliance and transactional precision:

Darrin Hernandez (Vice President, Finance) will be responsible for George Jon’s accounting strategy and financial planning and analysis. Darrin meshes accounting/finance expertise and executive management with emerging technology initiatives, all of which will bring stability and foresight to George Jon’s financial endeavors.



“In the past few years, we’ve experienced significant growth in our customer base,” says George Nedwick, CEO. “The time had come to augment our industry-leading customer success capabilities, as well as to solidify internal operations, in order to maintain – and enhance -- the service excellence our customers expect. I am thrilled we were able to find and onboard such a talented group of industry professionals and can’t wait to see how they will help us level up.”

About George Jon

George Jon is a niche technology advisory and services firm focused solely on the eDiscovery, Investigations and Governance industries. Over the past 17 years, George Jon consultants and engineers have worked to optimize technology platforms and operations for a global client base, supporting internal staff and maximizing platform performance/security while shrinking total ownership costs. We deliver tangible, bottom-line results that are driven by strategic architecture and workflow assessments, ongoing management/support, 24×7 Hypercare, and a Dell OEM technology stack architected with two decades of best practices. For more information, visit georgejon.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Reynolds Broker

+1.312.698.7165

rbroker@georgejon.com