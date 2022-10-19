CFPDP to Celebrate Latest Inductees at 29th Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame is proud to be welcoming three new Inductees for 2022 – Josh Dueck, Lorin MacDonald and Greg Westlake. The official ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto during the 29th Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon presented by CIBC. The event will also be broadcast live across the country beginning at noon Eastern Time on AMI-audio, hosted by Andy Frank. Listeners can tune in via local television channels and live streaming. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was founded in 1994 by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP).



Josh Dueck, a two-time Paralympian and influential leader in sport, is being inducted into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame as an Achiever. Inductees selected in the Achiever category have strengthened public awareness about people with physical disabilities and increased opportunities for them in areas including sports, education, employment and housing.

Lorin MacDonald, a passionate human rights lawyer and disability advocate, is being inducted as a Builder. Those selected as Builders have distinguished themselves by making extraordinary contributions to enhance the lives of people with physical disabilities.

Greg Westlake, one of the world’s best Para ice hockey players, is being inducted as an Athlete for his excellence in athletics.

“Every day in communities across Canada, people with disabilities are making important contributions. There are also people who have made extraordinary contributions to improve the lives of people with physical disabilities, raise awareness or increase opportunities. Our latest Inductees are adding to that great record of achievement,” said Honourable David Crombie, Chair of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “We are thankful to be gathering in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Because of this unique situation, we are celebrating our 2022 Inductees as well as those previously inducted in 2021 and 2020.”

“CIBC is proud to help recognize the outstanding achievements of this year’s inductees,” said Andrew Greenlaw, VP, Sponsorship and Community Investment, CIBC. “Their contributions are helping create a world without limits to ambitions.”

Each year, Inductees to the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame are chosen by an esteemed Selection Board from a group of highly accomplished nominees. They join a prominent group of 120 past Inductees that have been recognized for their exceptional personal and professional achievements over almost three decades.

Josh Dueck (Achiever): Josh Dueck is a two-time Paralympian and influential leader in sport. He began Para alpine skiing just one year after a 2004 accident on the slopes changed his life. Dueck won silver in the men’s sitting slalom race during his Paralympic debut at Vancouver 2010. At Sochi 2014, he won his second Paralympic silver, this time in the downhill. Days later, Dueck took gold in the super combined and was named flagbearer for the closing ceremonies. He also had repeated success on the World Cup circuit and multiple world championships podium finishes. Since his retirement, Dueck has continued advancing the Paralympic movement, including leading the 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team to Beijing as Chef de Mission. He is an ambassador for several organizations and a mentor to others who have had life-altering injuries.

Lorin MacDonald (Builder): Lorin MacDonald is a passionate human rights lawyer and disability advocate, widely respected for her unwavering commitment to public awareness and positive change. MacDonald was the lead organizer of a forum encouraging Ontario’s government to enact stronger disability legislation. The Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) was introduced six weeks later and became law in June 2005. Also passionate about communications inclusion, she created HearVue, a social enterprise educating about the benefits of captioning at live and virtual events. Since that time, MacDonald has shown that captioning helps diverse audiences while introducing it at universities, Superior Courts and social justice tribunals. Thanks to her efforts, live theatre captioning is now standard at several Ontario venues. MacDonald has also been a volunteer for many organizations since her teens.

Greg Westlake (Athlete): Greg Westlake is an outstanding athlete and one of the world’s best Para ice hockey players. Now retired, he represented Canada proudly over an impressive career spanning a decade and a half. Westlake won gold during his Paralympic debut in 2006, then added silver and bronze medals in subsequent Games. He was captain of Canada’s Para ice hockey team (2010-2019) and a flagbearer for the opening ceremonies at Beijing 2022. Westlake is also a nine-time world championship team member with three world titles. Off the ice, he is a dedicated leader, role model and volunteer. Westlake gives back as a Board member of Canadian Sport Institute Ontario, representative of the Hockey Canada Foundation Assist Fund, spokesperson for Jumpstart’s “Play Finds a Way” project and mentor to children with a similar disability.

Founded by CFPDP, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame officially opened as a public exhibit on February 11, 1994 at Metro Hall in Toronto. It is the only place in Canada to permanently recognize people who live with disabilities and those who help enrich their lives.





Canadian Disability Hall of Fame at Metro Hall, Toronto

“The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was founded to recognize excellence, celebrate role models and distinguish outstanding contributions that are enhancing the lives of people with physical disabilities,” said Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “Led by a dedicated Selection Board, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame has continued to shine a spotlight on achievements and abilities over almost three decades. We are extremely proud to welcome yet another remarkable group of Inductees in 2022.”

Inductees from 2021 and 2020 will also be celebrated at the 29th Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon as the global pandemic prevented CFPDP from holding live induction ceremonies.

About the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame:

The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in volunteerism, the arts, sports, rehabilitation, science and medical research, advocacy and public policy. Founded by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons in 1994, it is located at Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto and at the Japanese Cultural Centre at 6 Garamond Court, second floor, Toronto. It is the only place in Canada that permanently honours the achievements of people with disabilities and those who enrich their lives.

About the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons:

Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has founded dozens of important projects and events, raising over $35 million to support them and other initiatives. Learn more at https://www.cfpdp.com/.

