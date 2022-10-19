Establishment Labs Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages ESTA Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ("Establishment Labs" or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: ESTA), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Establishment Labs common stock? If you purchased Establishment Labs common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/establishment-labs-holdings-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On Oct. 19, 2022, Hindenburg Research released a short report regarding Establishment Labs operations. The report voices its concerns with the Company, specifically the safety of its product and its conflict of interests. The article further states that “Australian and French authorities expressed concerns with the company's data, with Australian regulators calling the company's main safety data ‘observational uncontrolled studies.’” The article also states that “Plastic surgeons from Italy and Argentina wrote a letter-to-the-editor of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, published in 2019, questioning the ‘expert consensus" recommendation of Motiva implants that was touted by the company. The doctors described the data as a ‘survey’ that was gathered in part using an ‘electronically delivered questionnaire via Survey Monkey.’”

Following this report, the stock price dropped 17% when the market opened on October 19, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst

Telephone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com