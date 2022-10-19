Century Aluminum Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report third quarter 2022 earnings on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.



The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.