Oak Valley Community Bank Receives Approval on $27,500 Grant Submitted to Support Jessica’s House in Turlock

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced they have received approval on a 2022 AHEAD grant of $27,500, which was submitted to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) on behalf of Jessica’s House.



The communities in Stanislaus and Merced counties are one step closer to getting a needed boost in grief support for children, teens, young adults, and their families. This highly impactful grant will support more grieving families by expanding community training and development programs, while creating a support network that includes first responders, chaplains, hospitals, funeral homes, clinicians, and therapists. Additionally, the grant will help pay for training, new materials in English and Spanish, and events for communities and schools.

As a sponsor of FHLBank San Francisco’s Community Impact Programs and advocate for the services Jessica’s House provides to our community, Oak Valley Community Bank authored and provided supplemental input for this grant. Jose Sabala, Oak Valley’s Community Reinvestment Officer, remarked, “I am thrilled we had the opportunity to sponsor this grant for Jessica’s House. As a community bank, we seek occasions where we can partner with other organizations to make a positive impact in our neighborhoods. I’m grateful that the FHLBank San Francisco recognized the need for funds to be distributed in the communities we call home.”

“Jessica House’s focus on making available community training and development programs and creating a support network with caring professionals will make a lasting positive impression for many as they persevere through a devastating time,” Marietta Núñez, senior vice president and community investment officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “We are proud to partner with our member, Oak Valley Community Bank, to enable Jessica’s House to offer a safe place for children, teens, and young adults and their families grieving with loss.”

AHEAD economic development grants enable FHLBank San Francisco member financial institutions like Oak Valley Community Bank to fund economic development projects that target pressing community needs and bring greater opportunity to underserved populations. AHEAD grants support innovative, targeted initiatives that will create new economic opportunity by expanding proven development models or piloting new interventions. Grants are awarded annually to the Bank’s members partnering with local nonprofits to meet diverse local needs. The grant is part of a $1.5 million disbursement of AHEAD funds awarded to 55 innovative economic development projects in Arizona, California, and Nevada. A full list of 2022 AHEAD grants are available on the FHLBank San Francisco website.

About Jessica’s House:

Jessica’s House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 2012. Jessica’s House provides support in a safe place for children, teens, young adults, and their families, at no cost, because no child should ever grieve alone. For more information, call (209) 250-5395 or visit www.jessicashouse.org.

About Oak Valley Community Bank:

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and will open as a full-service branch this fall. For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.