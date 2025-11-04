Oak Valley Community Bank Receives Approval to Award City Ministry Network a $150,000 Grant Supporting Workforce Development

OAKDALE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced they have received approval on a 2025 AHEAD grant of $150,000, which was submitted to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) on behalf of City Ministry Network.

Communities across Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties are set to see expanded workforce opportunities for Latino youth. This impactful grant will strengthen City Ministry Network’s Hispanic Youth Leadership Clubs by introducing a “career ready” curriculum that emphasizes soft skills, job shadowing, and exposure to both skilled trades and college-bound career paths. The initiative will also launch Latino Leadership Circles at CSU Stanislaus and Modesto Junior College and host annual Youth Leadership Summits to inspire and connect young leaders. Participants will benefit from coaching, resume support, and professional networking, while AHEAD funds will help expand the organization’s capacity through a new workforce program coordinator, curriculum development, volunteer training, and program resources.

As a sponsor of FHLBank San Francisco’s Community Investment Programs and advocate for the work City Ministry Network is doing to empower youth and strengthen communities across the Central Valley, Oak Valley Community Bank authored and provided supplemental input for this grant. Jose Sabala, Oak Valley’s Community Reinvestment Officer, shared, “We are proud to support City Ministry Network through this year’s AHEAD grant. Their commitment to equipping Latino youth with leadership and workforce skills aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in the future of our communities. This partnership with FHLBank San Francisco reflects our shared dedication to creating lasting opportunities and fostering meaningful, sustainable growth throughout the region.”

AHEAD grants enable FHLBank San Francisco members like Oak Valley Community Bank to give a critical boost to local economic development programs and projects that directly address pressing needs in low- to moderate-income communities.

“In this year’s highly competitive application cycle, we received 400 AHEAD grant proposals, underscoring the widespread need for support to drive local economic vitality across our district,” said Eric Cicourel, Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “We are proud to partner with Oak Valley Community Bank in awarding this grant to City Ministry Network, recognizing the important work they do to empower Latino youth and strengthen communities across Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. AHEAD is a voluntary grant program and a benefit of FHLBank San Francisco membership that reflects our broader mission to be a dependable source of liquidity for community lenders and a catalyst for housing and economic development in the communities we serve.”

The 2025 AHEAD Program awarded $8 million in grants to 64 innovative economic development projects across Arizona, California, and Nevada. A full list of 2025 AHEAD grants is available on the FHLBank San Francisco website.

About City Ministry Network:

City Ministry Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring, connecting, and mobilizing leaders who strengthen the spiritual and social fabric of California’s Central Valley. City Ministry Network fosters trust, collaboration, and civic leadership through programs such as Catalyst, the Latino Leadership Initiative, and Hispanic Youth Leadership Clubs. These initiatives equip community members to lead with integrity, build bridges across sectors, and create lasting, positive impact in their neighborhoods. For more information, call (209) 718-5035 or visit www.cityministrynetwork.org.

About Oak Valley Community Bank:

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco:

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

