Oak Valley Community Bank Welcomes Nathan Dellinger as Senior Vice President, Credit Administrator

OAKDALE, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce the hiring of Nathan Dellinger as Senior Vice President, Credit Administrator. In this role, he will oversee credit administration functions, support prudent lending practices, and help maintain the Bank’s strong credit culture while partnering with lending teams across commercial, small business, and retail banking divisions.

Dellinger brings more than 20 years of banking experience. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Credit Administrator at a regional financial institution, where he collaborated closely with lenders, oversaw credit quality, structured complex loan transactions, and strengthened credit administration processes to ensure sound portfolio performance.

“Nathan’s extensive credit leadership experience and proven record of sound judgment make him a tremendous addition to our team,” said Mike Rodrigues, Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. “His disciplined approach will support our continued growth while upholding the strong credit culture that defines Oak Valley Community Bank.”

Dellinger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Davis. He is also a graduate of the School of Banking Executive Program at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

A lifelong Central Valley resident and United States Marine veteran, Dellinger remains active in his community. Outside of the office, he enjoys playing guitar and spending time outdoors, including mountaineering, rock climbing, backpacking, and paddle boarding with his daughters.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.