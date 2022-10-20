Global Dental Consumables Market Report 2022: Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries Boosts Sector

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Consumables Market by Product (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics, Bridges, Crowns, Dentures, Clear aligners, Disinfectants, Pastes, Cups, Brushes, Accessories), End user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dental consumables are used to prevent and treat various dental diseases. Dental consumables are used in dental restoration, orthodontic, endodontic, and periodontics procedures. They are also used to control teeth infection and for whitening, finishing, and polishing teeth. Dental restoration procedures include the use of implants and prosthetics made by restorative material to restore the function, integrity, and morphology of the missing tooth or to repair the missing parts of the tooth structure resulted from dental caries or injuries. The global dental consumables market is projected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2027 from USD 35.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The dental restoration consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental restoration consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. Rise in the edentulous population and growing prevalence of dental caries and other dental diseases across the world drives the growth of the dental consumables market. According to global burder=n of disease report 2019, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people across the world, with 2 billion people suffering from caries of permanent teeth and around 520 million children suffering from caries of primary teeth.

The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental hospitals and clinics end user segment is projected to acquire for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals across the world and growing number of dentists drives the growth of the market. According to American dental association (ADA) number of dentists in US increased from 195,770 in 2015 to 200,419 in 2019.

Europe to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest regional market for dental consumables with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Europe.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Cases of Dental Caries and Subsequent Increase in Tooth Repair Procedures

Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

Development of Advanced Solutions

Restraints

Inadequate Reimbursement and High Cost of Dental Services

Opportunities

Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies

Growing Focus on Emerging Markets and Rising Disposable Income Levels

Impact of Dsos on Dental Industry

Challenges

Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

Dearth of Skilled Lab Professionals

Technology Analysis

Industry Trends

Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures

