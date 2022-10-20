OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aura Minerals Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA; OTCQX: ORAAF), a mid-tier gold and copper production company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aura Minerals Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Aura Minerals Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ORAAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO of Aura, commented, “Aura has undergone transformational change over the last five years resulting in sustainable growth, one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector and a strong trajectory for the future. We have also broadened our exposure across key markets, ranking #1 for two straight years on the TSX30, being the first listed gold Company in Brazil with over 45,000 shareholders, and now adding the U.S. to our market strategy to unlock further value. Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step in our evolution and will provide American investors with greater accessibility to trading our common shares while giving Aura a more robust potential shareholder and capital base.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Aura Minerals Inc.

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

