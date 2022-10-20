Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Redesignation of Canadian Dollar Denominated ETF Non-Currency Hedged Carbon Offset Units of Purpose Ether ETF

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced that effective as of November 30, 2022, the Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged carbon offset units (the “ETF Carbon Offset units”) of Purpose Ether ETF (the “Purpose Fund”) will be redesignated as Canadian dollar denominated ETF non-currency hedged units of the Purpose Fund based on the relative net asset value per unit of each class of the Purpose Fund on November 29, 2022.



As a result of the recent Ethereum merge, which drastically reduced the carbon footprint associated with the operation of the Ethereum network, the ETF Carbon Offset units are no longer considered necessary to maintain as a class of units.

