LogicMark Welcomes Garett Hunter as Senior Vice President of Marketing

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company” or “LogicMark”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announces the appointment of senior marketing executive Garett Hunter as its Senior Vice President of Marketing effective October 17, 2022.



Mr. Hunter joins LogicMark with 20 years of relevant marketing experience, most recently in his role as senior vice president and general manager of LifeMD Inc, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer telemedicine company. Prior to this role, Mr. Hunter served as vice president of growth at Yumi, Inc., an e-commerce baby food company where he created media strategies that aggressively drove new customer acquisition. He has extensive product marketing and customer acquisition expertise, having co-founded and served as vice president of growth at Vegamour, a direct-to-consumer vegan beauty brand focusing on female hair growth, where he created and executed the company’s go to market strategy resulting in rapid revenue growth. Prior to this role, Mr. Garett co-founded Gravity Brands, an eCommerce company specializing in branded candles and bath bombs, where he drove customer acquisition primarily through direct media buying, content production, creative design, and analysis. Mr. Hunter also served as chief marketing officer for the advertising agency DSQ Media and was vice president of business development at Christie Brinkley Beauty, Inc., an eCommerce company specializing in celebrity branded beauty products. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California, Los Angeles.

LogicMark CEO Chia-Lin Simmons commented, “Garett is well-suited to help lead our marketing efforts. He has extensive senior leadership within other organizations on the marketing side and he has run the gamut of product positioning and customer acquisition from healthcare to technology. As our goal is to continue to lead within the care economy, we believe that his expertise spans the many stakeholders that we target, and we look forward to his leadership in helping to position our Company and our products to those audiences.”

“I am thrilled to join LogicMark at this exciting juncture in the company’s upward trajectory. I’m looking forward to working closely with management to ensure that the LogicMark message continues to resonate among its key customers and develops and expands in concert with the expansion of the Company itself. Together, we will continue to position LogicMark’s leadership within the care economy and to generating awareness – and revenue – within that emerging market,” Mr. Hunter said.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc . (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

