The Galaxy XCover6 Pro brings rugged business performance to Verizon

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon started accepting orders today for the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro, an enterprise-ready 5G smartphone built to support the most demanding business use cases - whether employees are in the office or in the field.



Businesses and organizations get it on the network America relies on with these amazing offers:

$250 off with a new line of service or when upgrading an existing line 1 . This means the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is available for $49.99 for Global Enterprise, Public Sector 2 and Business Market customers.

. This means the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is available for $49.99 for Global Enterprise, Public Sector and Business Market customers. $240 discount applied as a recurring BIC over device payment term which means Global Enterprise and Business Market customers can get the device for $10 per month with a new line of service or when upgrading an existing line.3

Verizon customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro will have access to BlueJeans , and Verizon Mobile Device Management apps pre-installed4. The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro supports Verizon One Talk Enhanced Dialer and Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) 5.

Powerful Performance for High Productivity

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a breakthrough in rugged performance and is powered by an enhanced 6nm Octa-Core advanced processor to deliver supercharged speeds to help employees get more done. An optional microSD card,5 offers up to 1TB of expandable storage, so workers can keep important files locally on the Galaxy XCover6 Pro.



Work can happen in the office or remotely, and the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is the first device in the XCover series to support 5G6, offering Verizon customers the benefits of America’s Most Reliable 5G Network.7



With the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, users can conveniently extend the battery life of their device because its long-lasting, replaceable battery8 is easily swapped with a fresh one when it runs out. And thanks to convenient POGO charging9 capabilities, multiple users can dock their device and quickly power up and maintain productivity.



For workers who split their time between the office and working remotely, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro has Samsung DeX.10 This enables users to connect11 their device to an external display, keyboard and enjoy a PC-like experience. Employees can also use their XCover6 Pro to take pictures and notes on the go, and then seamlessly access the information they captured to build reports once they’re back at their desk — all using one device.

Strong and Streamlined for Challenging Work Environments

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is designed to endure extreme working conditions, making it the perfect partner for any business, government, or organization’s function — whether it’s in the hands of delivery drivers, sales associates or police officers. With a durable MIL-STD-810H12 certified design, IP68 rating13 and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+, it is built to withstand severe weather, drops and other hazards that come with working in the field. Further, in environments where gloves are required or workers are using their device outside in the rain, Touch Sensitivity14 settings can be adjusted to increase the screen’s receptiveness, while enhancements for touch in wet environments make it easier to use when your hand is damp in rainy conditions.



While the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is among the most durable smartphones available, it’s also one of the least bulky. Its toughness is balanced with a stylish, sleek design more commonly found on consumer devices, giving it a slimmer and more ergonomic feel than traditional ruggedized smartphones. The XCover6 Pro is under ten-millimeters thick and features a dynamic 6.6-inch full-screen display15 with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.16

Tailored for Today’s Mobile Business Needs

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro includes Samsung’s leading end-to-end mobile security, Samsung Knox, which delivers multi-layered protection anchored from the chip up. The platform works like a vault with hardware-based protections, fully integrated with software to deliver strong protection against ongoing threats facing the mobile workforce.



Samsung’s One UI17 also brings an added level of protection, giving IT administrators and users easy control over their devices with an intuitive interface including transparent sharing and protection options. Administrators can remotely manage device integrity while biometric support of facial recognition and fingerprint help protect the user, device and business.



The Galaxy XCover6 Pro can be tailored to fit any business or organization. It includes two programmable keys that can be customized to perform specific functions18. Users can also use the device as an enterprise-grade barcode scanner through Knox Capture19 or as a walkie-talkie through its push-to-talk,20 which now comes with a louder-than-ever speaker volume.21

1 Taxes & fees apply. New 2-yr agmt & $24.99 or higher price plan req’d. $250 instant discount applied at point of sale. Cannot be combined with other device promotions. Device price after discount: $49.99. Offer ends 12.31.2022.

2 Discount: $250 instant discount at point of sale. Eligible devices: Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro. Eligible Transactions: New, Add-a-Line, Port-in, Upgrade. Purchase Types: 2yr/1yr(Gov). Plan Requirement: Federal : Price Plan of $15.00 and higher. State & Local : Price Plan of $19.99 and higher plus required data bolt on feature State of TN flat rate plan and data feature qualify. Voice Data Add a Line share plans are eligible provided they meet the minimum access requirement. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines and may be applied to other contracts based on ECPD profile. Offer ends 12.31.2022.

3Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. 5G Nationwide and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice.

Taxes & fees apply. New device payment agmt & $24.99 or higher price plan req’d. 0% APR. $240 credit applied to acct over term of your agmt (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate discounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Mo fee after credit (36 mo agmt): $9.99. Offer ends 12.31.2022.

4 Mobile Device Management sold separately. BlueJeans subscription required to host meetings, also sold separately.

5 MCPTT available for eligible government-liable subscribers and enterprise customers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved contract. See terms and conditions of your contract.

6MicroSD card sold separately.

7 Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro can connect to 4G LTE, Verizon 5G Nationwide and the C-band portion of 5G Ultra Wideband. It does not connect to the mmWave portion of 5G Ultra Wideband.

8Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

9 Extra replaceable battery sold separately. Only Samsung certified products are compatible for use.

10 POGO charger sold separately.

11 Samsung DeX works with most apps. Some apps may require a separate license (purchased separately), or may be unavailable due to partner requests.

12 Samsung DeX wired connection is available via HDMI compatible display. Wireless connection is available on Smart TVs that support Phone Screen mirroring only. For optimal experience, use on Samsung Smart TVs launched in 2019 or later.

13 The MIL-STD-810H testing includes drop testing 1.5m and 1.8m with the device on its face, corners and edges a total of 26 times each. These devices passed military specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of 21 specific environmental conditions, including temperature, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing.

14 IP68 rating: Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

15 Touch Sensitivity increases responsiveness for leather gloves thinner than 2mm or less in thickness, based on internal laboratory test results. The device can be used in wet environments, but not fully submerged under water. Underwater touch is not available. Touch-responsiveness may vary depending on the material and thickness of gloves as well as other environmental conditions.

16 Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

17 Screen refresh rate varies depending on the app used, and certain apps may not support up to 120Hz.

18 Availability of One UI features, apps and services may vary depending on OS version and market.

19 Programmable keys are available for select functions; certain apps may not be remapped.

21 Knox Capture requires separate app installation and license purchase for use. Availability may vary by market and model. Barcode scanning may require app remapping to programmable key to use full feature.

22Push-to-talk may require app purchase for use. Push-to-talk may require app remapping to programmable key to use full feature.

23 Enhanced speaker volume compared to Galaxy XCover Pro. Enhanced speaker volume support only available for apps based on VoIP. To increase speaker volume, go to Settings – Sound & Vibration – Volume – Increase Speaker Volume for Voice Apps.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ilya Hemlin

Ilya.hemlin@verizon.com



