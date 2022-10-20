RDE, Inc.’s Restaurant.com Partners with Falcon Virtual to Provide Additional Value-Add Services to its Network of Restaurants

Adds Capability to Drive Incremental Revenue to Restaurants

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce a partnership with Falcon Virtual. This new initiative will enable Restaurant.com to further support its network of restaurants by driving traffic to fill any empty tables, generating additional revenue.

Falcon Virtual makes scaling your business easy and cost efficient by providing customer support, executive assistant, marketing, sales assistant, administrative support and other services.

Tim Miller, Vice President at RDE, Inc., commented, “We’re excited to be able to expand our reach to restaurants across the nation. Falcon Virtual will be an extension of our internal Restaurant.com team and the partnership will help meet the needs of our growing restaurant program.”

Founder of Falcon Virtual, Ashley Campos, stated, “Our team is looking forward to working with Restaurant.com so that we can help scale their restaurant outreach team to meet their rising demands. Our goal is to compliment the Restaurant.com team with an easy, cost-efficient solution.”

For additional information on Falcon Virtual, please visit: https://www.falconvirtual.com/

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

About Falcon Virtual

Falcon Virtual prides itself on creating custom-built solutions for every business; focused on solopreneurs and small businesses growing their businesses. Its virtual team members have excellent soft skills, are reliable, and some of the most capable in the industry. They are able to quickly step into your organization and become a highly valuable member of your team. To learn more about Falcon Virtual, please visit: https://www.falconvirtual.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital