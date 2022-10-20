ibex to Sponsor Money 20/20

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of Money 20/20 USA, taking place October 23-26 in Las Vegas. Money 20/20 is the premier conference that brings together the payments, banking, fintech and financial services communities to create new and disruptive ways to move, manage, spend and borrow money.

At Money 20/20, Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex, will be a featured speaker along with leaders from top brands including Carta, Fifth Third Bank, Klarna and PayPal. In addition, ibex will host an invitation-only dinner on October 24th for industry thought leaders and influencers.



“We are excited to sponsor Money 20/20 and to engage with some of the brightest minds in the industry to help shape the future of CX for fintech,” said Casteel. “In this turbulent market, companies at all stages of growth need to focus on delivering frictionless, seamless, data-driven CX programs—or risk losing customers to more nimble and scalable competitors. ibex works with many of the world’s leading brands, from retail to fintech, to create amazing digital-first experiences for their customers, all while reducing operating costs.”



A team of ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and the latest technologies to improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

