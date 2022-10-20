MiNK Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. MiNK leadership will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.



Conference Call:

Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1952 (United States); 888-672-2415 (USA & Canada)

Event ID: 3583551

Webcast:

A webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9f7m9syw

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://minktherapeutics.com/.