Sinch announces preliminary results and goodwill impairment related to the third quarter 2022

Stockholm, Sweden – October 20, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces preliminary results for the third quarter 2022 and the outcome of its goodwill impairment test. Sinch discloses this information since the company considers it to significantly deviate from current market expectations.

Results

Sinch discloses the following preliminary and non-audited results of the third quarter:

SEKm Q3 Q3 Jan-sept Jan-sept 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 R12M Net sales 7,196 3,938 20,361 10,970 16,177 25,568 Gross profit 2,361 896 6,394 2,585 3,933 7,742 Gross margin 33% 23% 31% 24% 24% 30% EBITDA 808 157 1,984 501 831 2,314 EBITDA margin 11% 4% 10% 5% 5% 9% Adjusted EBITDA 901 298 2,165 851 1,322 2,636 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13% 8% 11% 8% 8% 10%

Goodwill impairment

Sinch regularly assesses goodwill and has conducted an impairment test when finalizing results for the third quarter. The impairment test has resulted in a total impairment charge of SEK 5,000 million.

The charge relates to Pathwire, a company which was acquired by Sinch in 2021 and which has since been reported as a separate Email segment. This impairment charge will impact Sinch’s third quarter income statement, but does not affect cash flow.

Third quarter report

Sinch is currently in the silent period preceding the third quarter report. The full report will, as previously announced, be disclosed on November 2, 07.30 CET. A webcast will take place 14.00 CET. See investors.sinch.com for more information.

