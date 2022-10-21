Global Construction Film Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global and Toray Industries Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Film Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the construction film market are Raven Engineered Films, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, The RKW Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dupont Teijin Films, SKC, Siliconature Spa, and Mondi plc.



The global construction film market is expected to grow from $15.5 billion in 2021 to $17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The construction film is expected to grow to $21.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.



The construction films market consists of sales of construction films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in applications that require antiglare, UV resistance, vapor barriers, durability, acoustic properties, and high strength. Construction films are made of polymers and are commonly used for protecting and storing materials during indoor construction and renovation.



The main types in construction films are LDPE And LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, and PA/BOPA. LDPE (low-density polyethylene) and LLDPE (linear low-density polyethylene) have mechanical and chemical resistance properties and are used for tubing that is used, particularly for water, chemicals, and gases. The construction films offer various applications such as protection and barrier and decorative and are used by several end-user industries including residential, commercial, and industrial.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the construction films market in 2021. The regions covered in the construction film report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing popularity of green buildings is expected to drive the growth of the construction film market going forward. Green buildings are buildings designed to lower operating costs, assist in natural resource conservation, provide better energy efficiency, and improve productivity.

Green building construction has increased the usage of construction films in green building projects due to their high durability and low production costs. For instance, according to the US Green Building Adoption Index 2019, 13.8% of US commercial office buildings are green certified, the highest number in the index's history. Therefore, the growing popularity of green buildings is driving the growth of the construction film market.



Advancement in construction films production is providing an opportunity to expand the usage of construction films in the construction industry. Major companies operating in the construction films sector are focused on new technological solutions to upgrade the use and applications of construction films in buildings. For instance, in 2019, CONDATO, a Sweden-based home lift supplier upgraded Smart Window Film with the latest PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystal) technology. It provides 90% of visible light transmission (VLT) which delivers an extraordinary viewing experience. It also serves as an alternative to curtains, blinds, shades, or privacy film, allowing inhabitants to adjust the quantity of light and solar heat entering the structure.



In September 2021, TeraPlast Group, a Romania-based construction material manufacturing company acquired a polyethylene film production line from Brikston Construction Solutions for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, TeraPlast aims to expand its strategy in the flexible packaging market. Brikston Construction Solutions is a Romania-based company that manufactures roof tiles, bricks, and other building materials including polyethylene films.



The countries covered in the construction film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



