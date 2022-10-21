English Finnish

Incap Corporation Press release 21 October 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Incap Corporation: Incap Estonia named Foreign Investor of The Year at the 2022 Entrepreneurship Awards in Estonia

Incap Electronics Estonia was named The Foreign Investor of The Year at the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EAS) and the Confederation of Estonian Employers Annual Entrepreneurship Awards Ceremony. An Entrepreneurship Award is the highest national recognition for businesses in Estonia.

Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, stated that the company appreciates the acknowledgment. “We are honoured to be recognised with the award and thank the judging panel. Despite a challenging global business environment and supply chain challenges, we have performed well and are upgrading our production facilities to respond to the growing market demand. I would like to thank our partners and the amazing team at Incap Estonia. We wouldn’t have succeeded without you,” he added.

Chairman of the jury and head of the joint institution of EAS and KredEx, Lauri Lugna, commented that one of the reasons why Incap won the foreign investor category was that the company is a leader and advocate of the entire sector. "Incap has made considerable investments in Estonia over the years and also continuously invested in young talents, in the development of the region and in innovation, green and digital revolution," said Lugna.

Kristi Tiivas, Chairman of The Supervisory Board at EAS added: “This company is clearly looking into the future, but soon also to the Moon. Their priority is to contribute to green technology, for example they have a role in the production of light electric vehicles and solar cars. Besides all this, they contribute significantly to the local community as well as to the generation of young capable professionals.”

Organised by the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency and the Confederation of Estonian Employers, the entrepreneurship competition with the longest history in Estonia took place for the 27th time this year. The competition recognised Estonian companies that, despite challenges, have achieved success through ingenuity and consistent work. The Foreign Investors category specifically recognises enterprises that have shares held by international investors, are active in Estonia, and have made an important investment in the last three years.

The Entrepreneurship Award followed a two-phase application process. In the first phase, candidates submitted their financial data and arguments for winning their selected category. After the first phase, a TOP 10 ranking was drawn up and visitations were arranged with the selected enterprises to specify their accomplishments according to the statute. On this basis, three nominees in each category were shortlisted and submitted to the Entrepreneurship Awards 2022 jury to select the winner of each category.

For more information about the Entrepreneurship Award, please visit https://eas.ee/ettevotluseauhind/en/

Photos of Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Estonia: https://photos.app.goo.gl/7h6P3vkjzpxdXZtu8

Photos of Incap Estonia factory: https://photos.app.goo.gl/As4ywa69uGUydux68

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Greg Grace, Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, tel. +372 516364

Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.