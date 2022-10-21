South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $15.5 million, compared to $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.86, compared to $0.88 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.82 for the third quarter of 2021.

Loans held for investment grew $109.9 million, or 17.0% annualized, during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022.

Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2022 was 52 basis points, compared to 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2022 and 25 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $782,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to no provisions for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 and for the third quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.19% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.20% at June 30, 2022 and 0.32% at September 30, 2021.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2022 was 1.53% annualized, compared to 1.60% annualized for the second quarter of 2022 and 1.61% annualized for the third quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $18.61 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $19.50 per share as of June 30, 2022 and $20.90 per share as of September 30, 2021.

The Company repurchased 366 thousand shares of common stock in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 257 thousand shares in the second quarter of 2022.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our business continued to perform well through the third quarter of 2022, highlighted by 17.0% annualized loan growth during the period driven by strength in both our community markets and major metropolitan markets of Dallas, Houston and El Paso. The expansion in our loan portfolio is contributing to strong underlying earnings growth, which has been masked by large recoveries, negative provisions for loan losses, and fair value increases in our mortgage servicing rights portfolio over the last three quarters. These items totaled $0.24 per share of income, net of tax, in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.10 per share of income, net of tax, in the third quarter of 2022. The investments that we have made to expand our lending platform and increase our presence in our metropolitan markets has provided an acceleration to our growth and is contributing to the building earnings power of the Company. Importantly, our mortgage banking business has reached a level where we believe it is no longer a headwind to our financial results, as we highlighted last quarter. While we are delivering improved loan growth, we are also maintaining our strict credit culture and underwriting standards, including not sacrificing credit quality for growth. Overall, our Company continues to perform well, and we believe this performance has not been reflected in our share price. As a result, we further accelerated the pace of our share repurchases in the third quarter having bought back 366 thousand shares as compared to 257 thousand shares and 106 thousand shares in the second and first quarter of 2022, respectively.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $37.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.70% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 4.02% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.58% for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans was 5.12% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 5.57% for the second quarter of 2022 and 4.99% for the third quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 52 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, which is 25 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 27 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2021.

Interest income was $41.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $356 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 from the second quarter of 2022, which was comprised of an increase of $1.3 million in interest income from securities and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease of $1.0 million in loan interest income. The increase in interest income on securities and other interest-earning assets was primarily due to continued rising market interest rates. The decrease in loan interest income was primarily due to $4.4 million of interest income received related to four credits for the recovery of interest on previously charged-off credits, purchase discount principal recovery, and prepayment penalties during the second quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase of $121.9 million in average loans outstanding, and the rising interest rate environment. Excluding the $4.4 million of large loan recoveries and prepayment penalties, the yield on loans was 4.88% during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 5.12% in the third quarter of 2022, while net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.54% during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.70% for the third quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $219.5 million, securities purchases, and rising market interest rates during the period.

Interest expense was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased $2.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of rising interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to $2.1 million of income in legal settlements and the seasonal increase of $3.3 million in income from insurance activities, partially offset by a decrease of $2.4 million in mortgage banking activities revenue. This decrease in mortgage banking revenues was mainly the result of mortgage loan originations declining $55.1 million, or 26.6%, as the residential mortgage market continued to slow during the third quarter of 2022 as a result of rising market interest rates and seasonality. The decrease in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline of $8.5 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as mortgage loan originations declined $222.2 million, or 59.4%, as high-volume refinance activity experienced during 2020 and 2021 has slowed as a result of rising market interest rates. This decrease was partially offset by the growth in income from insurance activities and the income from legal settlements noted previously.

Noninterest expense was $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $38.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of an increase of $937 thousand in personnel expense due to the payment of an additional $1.8 million in commissions on insurance activities, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage commissions expense and related supporting personnel expense from the decline in mortgage loan originations and a decrease of $265 thousand in legal expenses. The decrease in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by lower mortgage commissions and other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the reduction in mortgage loan originations, partially offset by additional commercial lenders hired as part of a planned initiative, and an increase of $731 thousand in legal expenses.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.69 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $2.58 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $2.43 billion as of September 30, 2021. The $109.9 million, or 17.0% annualized, increase during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth. This loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and consumer auto loans, partially offset by a decrease in hotel loans. As of September 30, 2022, loans held for investment increased $261.3 million, or 10.8% year over year, from September 30, 2021, attributable to strong organic loan growth.

Agricultural production loans were $94.1 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $88.8 million as of June 30, 2022 and $119.3 million as of September 30, 2021. The typical seasonal funding of these agricultural production loans during the third quarter of 2022 was below normal based on drought conditions experienced across the State of Texas.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.46 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $3.43 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $3.21 billion as of September 30, 2021. Deposits increased by $34.7 million, or 1.0%, in the third quarter of 2022 from June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, deposits increased $248.3 million, or 7.7% year over year, from September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.26 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.20 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 36.5% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022. The increase in deposits noted above is primarily a result of organic growth.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022 of $782 thousand, compared to no provisions for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 or for the third quarter of 2021. There was a loan loss recovery of $822 thousand of a direct energy credit during the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the Company continued to experience improving credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the third quarter of 2022. These improvements were specifically noted in the hotel segment, which had a net reduction in outstanding principal of $19.6 million during the quarter. The loan loss recovery noted above and improving credit metrics, offset by the organic growth in the loan portfolio, resulted in the negative provision for the third quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, concerns regarding forecasted economic conditions continue to worsen due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States, and provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.47% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 1.54% as of June 30, 2022 and 1.76% as of September 30, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of September 30, 2022 was 0.19%, compared to 0.20% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.32% at September 30, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs were (0.10)% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to (0.02)% for the second quarter of 2022 and 0.03% for the third quarter of 2021.

Capital

Book value per share decreased to $20.03 at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.91 at June 30, 2022. The decline was mainly driven by a $26.7 million dollar decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”), partially offset by an increase of $13.4 million of net income after dividends paid. The decrease in AOCI was attributed to the decline in fair value of our available for sale securities and fair value hedges, net of tax, as a result of the rising interest rate environment.

Conference Call

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 41,108 $ 40,752 $ 33,080 $ 34,600 $ 34,438 Interest expense 6,006 3,647 3,133 3,151 3,260 Net interest income 35,102 37,105 29,947 31,449 31,178 Provision for loan losses (782 ) - (2,085 ) - - Noninterest income 20,937 18,835 23,697 22,928 25,791 Noninterest expense 37,401 36,056 37,924 36,132 38,063 Income tax expense 3,962 4,001 3,527 3,631 3,716 Net income 15,458 15,883 14,278 14,614 15,190 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.89 0.91 0.81 0.82 0.85 Net earnings, diluted 0.86 0.88 0.78 0.79 0.82 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.12 0.11 0.11 0.09 0.09 Book value 20.03 20.91 21.90 22.94 22.34 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 18.61 19.50 20.49 21.51 20.90 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,286,531 17,490,706 17,716,136 17,777,542 17,931,174 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,901,899 18,020,548 18,392,397 18,433,038 18,463,697 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,064,640 17,417,094 17,673,407 17,760,243 17,824,094 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 329,962 375,690 528,612 486,821 327,600 Investment securities 711,412 763,943 793,404 724,504 752,562 Total loans held for investment 2,690,366 2,580,493 2,453,631 2,437,577 2,429,041 Allowance for loan losses 39,657 39,785 39,649 42,098 42,768 Total assets 3,992,690 3,974,724 3,999,744 3,901,855 3,774,175 Interest-bearing deposits 2,198,464 2,230,105 2,318,942 2,269,855 2,157,981 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,262,072 1,195,732 1,131,215 1,071,367 1,054,264 Total deposits 3,460,536 3,425,837 3,450,157 3,341,222 3,212,245 Borrowings 122,307 122,261 122,214 122,168 122,121 Total stockholders’ equity 341,799 364,222 387,068 407,427 398,276 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.60 % 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.61 % Return on average equity 17.37 % 16.96 % 14.58 % 14.39 % 15.24 % Net interest margin (1) 3.70 % 4.02 % 3.33 % 3.50 % 3.58 % Yield on loans 5.12 % 5.57 % 4.80 % 4.90 % 4.99 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.37 % Efficiency ratio 66.38 % 64.11 % 70.30 % 66.07 % 66.45 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 7,733 7,889 12,141 10,598 10,895 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.45 % Other real estate owned 37 59 1,141 1,032 1,081 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.32 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.47 % 1.54 % 1.62 % 1.73 % 1.76 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) (0.10 )% (0.02 )% 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.03 %





As of and for the quarter ended September 30

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 8.56 % 9.16 % 9.68 % 10.44 % 10.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.00 % 8.60 % 9.11 % 9.85 % 9.94 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.67 % 12.24 % 12.86 % 12.91 % 12.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.95 % 10.93 % 10.78 % 10.77 % 10.83 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.46 % 17.32 % 18.22 % 18.40 % 18.21 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,666,429 $ 34,176 5.09 % $ 2,365,010 $ 28,947 4.86 % Loans - PPP 4,754 288 24.03 % 86,645 1,872 8.57 % Debt securities - taxable 617,722 4,166 2.68 % 531,620 2,309 1.72 % Debt securities - nontaxable 215,508 1,428 2.63 % 221,026 1,468 2.64 % Other interest-bearing assets 293,636 1,351 1.83 % 284,369 151 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets 3,798,049 41,409 4.33 % 3,488,670 34,747 3.95 % Noninterest-earning assets 208,135 259,641 Total assets $ 4,006,184 $ 3,748,311 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,873,786 3,514 0.74 % $ 1,820,677 1,005 0.22 % Time deposits 330,133 1,023 1.23 % 330,161 1,025 1.23 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 725 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt securities 75,914 1,012 5.29 % 75,728 1,013 5.31 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 457 3.91 % 46,393 217 1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,326,230 6,006 1.02 % 2,273,684 3,260 0.57 % Demand deposits 1,248,804 1,035,910 Other liabilities 78,139 43,171 Stockholders’ equity 353,011 395,546 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,006,184 $ 3,748,311 Net interest income $ 35,403 $ 31,487 Net interest margin (2) 3.70 % 3.58 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

PPP - Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,548,174 $ 97,321 5.11 % $ 2,246,650 $ 82,314 4.90 % Loans - PPP 19,509 1,941 13.30 % 141,040 7,147 6.78 % Debt securities - taxable 592,069 10,058 2.27 % 540,380 7,118 1.76 % Debt securities - nontaxable 216,951 4,315 2.66 % 219,242 4,414 2.69 % Other interest-bearing assets 363,659 2,213 0.81 % 328,412 373 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 3,740,362 115,848 4.14 % 3,475,724 101,366 3.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 236,296 261,449 Total assets $ 3,976,658 $ 3,737,173 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,905,000 5,782 0.41 % $ 1,834,113 3,259 0.24 % Time deposits 334,686 2,962 1.18 % 326,862 3,114 1.27 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 10,725 5 0.06 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 26,188 38 0.19 % Subordinated debt securities 75,852 3,037 5.35 % 75,682 3,044 5.38 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 1,005 2.90 % 46,393 661 1.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,361,935 12,786 0.72 % 2,319,963 10,121 0.58 % Demand deposits 1,174,783 991,331 Other liabilities 64,639 41,996 Stockholders’ equity 375,301 383,883 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,976,658 $ 3,737,173 Net interest income $ 103,062 $ 91,245 Net interest margin (2) 3.68 % 3.51 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

PPP - Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 52,749 $ 68,425 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 277,213 418,396 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 711,412 724,504 Loans held for sale 26,922 76,507 Loans held for investment 2,690,366 2,437,577 Less: Allowance for loan losses (39,657 ) (42,098 ) Net loans held for investment 2,650,709 2,395,479 Premises and equipment, net 56,532 57,699 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 4,720 5,895 Mortgage servicing assets 28,424 19,700 Other assets 164,501 115,742 Total assets $ 3,992,690 $ 3,901,855 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,262,072 $ 1,071,367 Interest-bearing deposits 2,198,464 2,269,855 Total deposits 3,460,536 3,341,222 Other borrowings - - Subordinated debt securities 75,914 75,775 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 68,048 31,038 Total liabilities 3,650,891 3,494,428 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,065 17,760 Additional paid-in capital 116,565 133,215 Retained earnings 281,679 242,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (73,510 ) 13,702 Total stockholders’ equity 341,799 407,427 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,992,690 $ 3,901,855

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 34,463 $ 30,818 $ 99,260 $ 89,458 Other 6,645 3,620 15,680 10,978 Total Interest income 41,108 34,438 114,940 100,436 Interest expense: Deposits 4,537 2,030 8,744 6,373 Subordinated debt securities 1,012 1,013 3,037 3,044 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 457 217 1,005 661 Other - - - 43 Total Interest expense 6,006 3,260 12,786 10,121 Net interest income 35,102 31,178 102,154 90,315 Provision for loan losses (782 ) - (2,867 ) (1,918 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,884 31,178 105,021 92,233 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,764 1,851 5,149 5,023 Income from insurance activities 4,856 3,794 8,003 6,146 Mortgage banking activities 6,287 14,802 28,593 47,329 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,156 3,045 9,856 8,760 Other 4,874 2,299 11,868 7,283 Total Noninterest income 20,937 25,791 63,469 74,541 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,927 24,116 67,620 71,811 Net occupancy expense 4,132 3,896 11,902 10,960 Professional services 2,523 1,388 7,795 4,483 Marketing and development 913 777 2,391 2,157 Other 6,906 7,886 21,673 22,487 Total noninterest expense 37,401 38,063 111,381 111,898 Income before income taxes 19,420 18,906 57,109 54,876 Income tax expense 3,962 3,716 11,490 10,876 Net income $ 15,458 $ 15,190 $ 45,619 $ 44,000

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 869,231 $ 755,444 Commercial - Specialized 368,204 378,725 Commercial - General 477,209 460,024 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 424,802 387,690 Auto Loans 309,110 240,719 Other Consumer 80,524 68,113 Construction 161,286 146,862 Total loans held for investment $ 2,690,366 $ 2,437,577

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,262,072 $ 1,071,367 NOW & other transaction accounts 353,871 395,322 MMDA & other savings 1,518,485 1,534,795 Time deposits 326,108 339,738 Total deposits $ 3,460,536 $ 3,341,222

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the quarter ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 15,458 $ 15,883 $ 14,278 $ 14,614 $ 15,190 Income tax expense 3,962 4,001 3,527 3,631 3,716 Provision for loan losses (782 ) - (2,085 ) - - Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,638 $ 19,884 $ 15,720 $ 18,245 $ 18,906

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)