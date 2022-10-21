Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:
2022 American Academy of Optometry Virtual Press Conference
|Presentation Title:
|Eyenovia - The Optejet® Evolving Drug Delivery to Support Optometric Advancement
|Presenter:
|Beth Scott, OD, FAAO, VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs
|Date and Time:
|Tuesday, October 25, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST
|Link:
|Here
2022 American Academy of Optometry Annual Meeting
|Paper Title:
|Aerial Bioburden Monitoring within Optometric Offices during Normal Office Hours
|Presenting author:
|Peter Lam, PhD
|Session:
Date and Time:
|P-11: Papers: Screening & Public Health on
October 27, 4:00pm PT
|Location:
|Room 29AB
About Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.
The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.
