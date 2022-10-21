IBN and InvestorWire to Heighten Visibility of Octane’s Medical Innovation Forum

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that its InvestorWire (“IW”) brand has been engaged by Octane as an Official NewsWire for the upcoming Medical Innovation Forum. IBN will also serve as an Official Media Partner for the event. Slated to be held in a hybrid format on October 27-28, 2022, attendees will be able to participate virtually as well as on-site at the Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, CA.



Octane’s ambition is to enable a broader business ecosystem in Southern California, facilitating tech and MedTech ventures to flourish with a target of generating more than 55,000 high-paying technology jobs in the region by 2030. The forum’s key focus will be on Entrepreneurial Intelligence (EI) in the medical devices, pharma and healthcare sectors. The two-day event shall also feature discussions on various topics geared towards greater business success while hosting investment pitches and facilitating meetings between entrepreneurs and interested funders.

“IBN is excited to continue working alongside the highly professional team at Octane,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “As part of a multi-prong approach to expanding the event’s virtual presence, our team is utilizing many key aspects of our digital infrastructure to widen the reach of start-ups, sponsors and speakers to drive economic growth and technological advancement in Southern California.”

“With a robust online presence, industry-leading social media strategy, and the ability to syndicate content across thousands of digital channels, we believe that IBN is well-placed to amplify the forum’s reach, which in turn helps drive networking at the event and foster a greater number of meaningful connections,” stated Director of Marketing, Natalie Matsumoto. “With IBN’s continued support, Octane OC is further demonstrating value addition in the form of new job creation and innovative avenues for investment in the med-tech space in Southern California.”

One of the key highlights of the two-day event will be the LaunchPad SBDC Company Presentations, where carefully selected businesses will pitch their cutting-edge technology and business models to SoCal investors.

For investors, the forum provides an invaluable opportunity to pinpoint promising ventures, while building a deep understanding of the next wave of medical innovation and technology. The forum will also facilitate one-to-one meetings between potential investors and companies of their choice via a secure conference meeting app.

Kindly note that health and safety protocols will be in place for those attending in person during the event.

To register or learn more, visit https://octaneoc.org/medical-innovation-forum

