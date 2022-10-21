Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 77% Increase In Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 77.2%, as compared with earnings of $718 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2022, and $0.27 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter of 2022 marks a new record for the Company with total Deposits, total Revenue, and Net Earnings all reaching new record highs. The Bank’s value proposition remains very strong, and we continue to attract new customers every month.

Though the economy is showing signs of possible weakening, so far, we have not experienced a significant down-turn in credit quality. At the end of the quarter, the Bank had only one delinquent loan, no in-process foreclosures, and no OREO.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2022, total assets were $416.6 million, an increase of $38.1 million or 10.1% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $37.0 million or 11.6% to $355.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 1.2% or $3.7 million as of September 30, 2022 to $178.3 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $2.5 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $393.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $160.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $334.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.91% for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $608.3 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, or an increase of 11.7% as compared with $544.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase was attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $1.8 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $506.5 thousand which represents an increase of $233 thousand or 44% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $273.4 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5% and 27.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 September 30, 2022 and 2021
  
  September 30, 2022
 December 31, 2021
  (unaudited) (audited)
 ASSETS:   
 Cash and due from banks$57,195,216  $135,593,445 
 Federal funds sold -   - 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 57,195,216   135,593,445 
     
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks -   - 
 Investment securities available for sale 6,224,948   40,270,538 
 Investment securities held to maturity 160,080,875   12,435,291 
 Total investments 166,305,823   52,705,829 
 Loans   
 Construction 1,223,140   414,072 
 Real estate 145,313,932   125,894,826 
 Commercial 31,635,685   48,133,781 
 Installment 132,776   1,741,267 
 Gross loans 178,305,533   176,183,946 
 Unearned fees and discounts (561,576)  (1,419,084)
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 177,743,957   174,764,862 
 Allowance for loan losses (4,078,299)  (3,888,480)
 Net loans 173,665,658   170,876,382 
     
 Fixed assets, net 5,695,525   5,897,342 
 Accrued interest receivable 1,022,524   877,104 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200   7,871,339 
 Bank-owned life insurance 8,007,214   2,045,200 
 Other assets 2,661,018   2,647,812 
 Total assets$416,598,178  $378,514,453 
     
 LIABILITIES:   
 Deposits   
 Non-interest bearing$219,895,119  $195,274,304 
 Interest bearing   
 NOW and money market 93,212,934   85,144,889 
 Savings 31,908,897   25,147,965 
 Time deposits less than $250,000 7,913,244   3,695,546 
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,920,458   9,616,481 
 Total deposits 355,850,652   318,879,185 
     
 Accrued interest payable 179,785   130,327 
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000   15,000,000 
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,573,362   1,817,705 
 Subordinated debt 10,000,000   10,000,000 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Total liabilities 385,696,799   348,920,217 
     
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
     
     
 Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558   10,502,557 
 Retained earnings 22,964,278   19,556,872 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,565,457)  (465,193)
 Total shareholders' equity 30,901,379   29,594,236 
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$416,598,178  $378,514,453 
     


CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
        
 For the three months ended For the nine months ended
 September 30 September 30
  2022  2021  2022  2021
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest income       
Interest and fee income on loans$2,289,166 $2,458,482 $7,193,378 $7,643,426
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 315,415  42,915  490,324  83,015
Interest on time deposits in banks -  -  -  -
Interest on investment securities 1,004,274  206,101  2,196,498  637,644
Total interest income 3,608,855  2,707,498  9,880,200  8,364,085
        
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits 86,555  46,825  177,876  145,370
Other borrowings 222,041  207,096  641,264  486,770
Total interest expense 308,596  253,921  819,140  632,140
Net interest income 3,300,259  2,453,577  9,061,060  7,731,945
Provision for loan losses 100,000  185,000  150,000  555,000
        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,200,259  2,268,577  8,911,060  7,176,945
        
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 454,030  394,024  1,307,511  1,133,360
Other miscellaneous income 78,877  81,984  209,346  223,760
Dividend income from restricted stock 28,693  25,903  90,379  72,928
Income from bank-owned life insurance 46,724  42,669  135,876  104,395
Total non-interest income 608,324  544,580  1,743,112  1,534,443
        
Non-interest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 1,266,765  1,092,730  3,702,106  3,173,864
Occupancy and equipment 166,159  153,998  478,881  461,912
Data and item processing 183,504  170,018  555,683  490,673
Advertising and marketing 21,952  29,035  106,939  91,121
Legal and professional fees 44,850  49,355  132,645  137,995
Regulatory assessments 56,630  37,761  145,727  107,801
Insurance 10,320  10,106  30,373  30,035
Directors' fees and expenses 32,160  31,920  96,360  97,080
Other expenses 247,373  246,677  647,176  753,192
Total non-interest expenses 2,029,713  1,821,600  5,895,890  5,343,673
Income before income tax expense 1,778,870  991,557  4,758,282  3,367,715
Income tax expense 506,530  273,434  1,350,354  943,711
Net income$1,272,340 $718,123 $3,407,928 $2,424,004
        
Basic earnings per share$0.48 $0.27 $1.27 $0.91
Diluted earnings per share$0.48 $0.27 $1.27 $0.91
        


  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30 September 30
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS        
(unaudited)        
Annualized return on average equity  16.62%  10.71%  15.22%  12.03%
Annualized return on average assets  1.23%  0.80%  1.13%  0.93%
Net interest margin  3.33%  2.91%  3.17%  3.21%
Core efficiency ratio  51.93%  60.76%  54.57%  57.67%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.008%  -0.011%  -0.03%  -0.03%
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $413,023  $360,266  $402,883  $346,155 
Average interest-earning assets $393,530  $334,456  $382,177  $322,099 
Average gross loans $176,252  $180,478  $175,436  $190,920 
Average deposits $362,549  $311,254  $353,047  $298,413 
Average equity $30,620  $26,830  $29,859  $26,867 
         
         
         
CREDIT QUALITY End of period    
(unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021    
         
Non-performing loans $411,992  $115,434     
         
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.23%  0.07%    
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.10%  0.03%    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  2.29%  2.21%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.23%  0.07%    
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  989.90%  3368.57%    
         
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS        
(unaudited)        
Shareholders equity to total assets  7.42%  7.82%    
Net loans to deposits  48.80%  53.59%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  61.79%  61.24%    
Total capital to total risk-weighted assets  23.53%  18.30%    
Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets  27.18%  20.16%    
Company Leverage Ratio  8.85%  8.84%    

