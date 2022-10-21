Update: Acme United Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced the postponement of its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call previously scheduled for Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET due to issues experienced by its conference call provider.



Acme United is working to re-schedule the call with another provider for Friday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Final timing, dial-in and webcast information to access Acme United's call will be provided as soon as available.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.

