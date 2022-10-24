FAT Brands Inc. Announces Redemption of $43.2 Million of Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock at $23.69 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts, today announced the redemption of 1,821,831 shares of its 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: FATBP) from an affiliate of Garnett Station Partners, for $43.2 million.



The shares of Series B Preferred Stock were redeemed at a price of $23.69 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the date of redemption.

“The redemption of this Tranche of Series B Preferred Stock will yield significant cash flow savings for FAT Brands as our securitization facility, which funded the transaction, has a lower cost of capital than the effective dividend rate on the redeemed preferred stock,” noted Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands.

