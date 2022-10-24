Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock Exchange Release 24 October 2022 at 1:50 pm EEST

Composition of Sievi Capital Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Sievi Capital Plc has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2022. The Nomination Board comprises three representatives of the Company’s largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2022 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital. The members of the Nomination Board are:

• Simon Hallqvist, Preato Capital AB

• Mikko Laakkonen

• Johanna Takanen

• Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital.

In its organizing meeting on 24 October 2022, the Nomination Board elected Simon Hallqvist as its Chairman.

The primary purpose of the Nomination Board is to prepare and present proposals for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board delivers its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to the Company’s Board of Directors by the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting at the latest.

