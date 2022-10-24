Media Advisory: MADD Canada and PEI Liquor Screen New School Program at East Wiltshire Intermediate School

CORNWALL, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and PEI Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor) are teaming up to deliver a dynamic new program to educate young people about the dangers of impaired driving and how to prevent it.

Final Play, MADD Canada’s new School Program, will be delivered at schools around the province, with PEI Liquor directly sponsoring 20 screenings this year. The Honourable D. Mark V. McLane, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for PEI Liquor Control Commission will be attending a special screening of the program at East Wiltshire Intermediate School on Thursday and speaking with students.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: Thursday, October 27 at 9:10 a.m. Location: East Wiltshire Intermediate School, 100 Kingston Rd., Cornwall, PE Guests: The Honourable Mark McLane, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for PEI Liquor Control Commission

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, with the support of sponsors such as PEI Liquor, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving. Following the realistic and hard-hitting fictional storyline, students see the personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving.



MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.



To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/

