PSB Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share Up 11% Over Prior Quarter; Nine-Month Earnings Reach $10.0 Million, or $2.27 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2022 of $0.80 per share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to earnings of $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. Prior year September 2021 quarterly net income reflected higher gains on sale of mortgage loans. Nine-month earnings increased to $2.27 per share for the period ended September 30, 2022 from $2.17 per share for the same nine-month period in 2021.

The Company’s third quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2022: (1) higher net interest income due to increased allocation to higher yielding loans and investments; (2) lower noninterest income primarily due to fewer gains on the sale of mortgage loans; and (3) lower salary and employee benefit expenses. Loans grew 1.2% during the quarter ending September 30, 2022, reflecting the addition of adjustable-rate mortgage loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

“We are pleased with the results for the third quarter. Net income increased despite continued declines in mortgage banking fee income while our net interest margin remained near the previous quarter. We undertook initiatives in the third quarter on deposit pricing that we believe will contribute to a stronger net interest margin in coming quarters. As we look forward to the fourth quarter and 2023, we anticipate loan growth will be challenging due to national economic policies, but we remain well prepared to continue to deliver strong returns to our shareholders,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

September 30, 2022 Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter 2022 did not reflect material levels of PPP loan fee accretion when compared to prior quarters.

  • Noninterest income declined to $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $1.9 million the previous quarter. The decrease largely reflected a decline in the gain on sale of mortgage loans due to slower refinance origination activity in the rising interest rate environment.

  • Noninterest expense decreased $264,000 for the third quarter of 2022, to $7.2 million from $7.5 million the prior quarter. The decrease primarily related to lower salary and benefit costs.

  • Loans receivable increased $11 million, or 1.2%, to $937 million at September 30, 2022 from $925 million one quarter earlier.

  • Asset quality continued to remain high. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets declined to 0.85% of total assets from 1.16% one year earlier. No loan loss provisions have yet been made during 2022 due to strong credit quality.

  • While September 2022 quarterly return on average equity reached 14.14%, tangible book value declined to $20.83 per share at September 30, 2022, due to recognition of additional unrealized losses on securities available for sale driven by actions taken by the Federal Reserve to increase short-term interest rates and market expectations of future rate increases.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.32 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.31 billion at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $40.7 million from $39.4 million during the quarter while investment securities decreased $2.3 million, to $276.4 million at September 30, 2022, from $278.7 million one quarter earlier. The lower balance of investment securities reflects their fair value in today’s rising rate market and the use of available security liquidity to fund loan originations.

Total loans receivable increased to $936.7 million at September 30, 2022, from $925.3 million at June 30, 2022. Origination activity slowed relative to the second quarter but remained active with new owner-occupied commercial real estate and other non-real estate commercial loans portfolios expanding. In addition, the one-to-four family mortgage portfolio increased as consumers migrate to adjustable-rate products. Management expects loan originations to slow in coming quarters as a result of actions taken by the Federal Reserve to slow inflation.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to 1.30% of gross loans at September 30, 2022, from 1.32% the prior quarter and 1.35% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were minimal for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 at 0.01%. Non-performing assets declined to 0.85% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2022, and 1.16% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets consisted of $6.0 million in non-accrual loans, $70,000 in non-accrual restructured loans, $4.9 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $160,000 in foreclosed assets.

Total deposits increased $35.4 million to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022, led by growth in non-interest bearing demand, money market and jumbo brokered deposits. At September 30, 2022, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 32.9% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.0%, money market deposits at 19.9%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.4%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 7.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 5.8% at June 30, 2022. During the third quarter, brokered deposits increased to support loan growth and as an alternative to higher-costing external borrowings including Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

FHLB advances decreased to $40.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $67.0 million at June 30, 2022, while other borrowings increased to $10.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.6 million at June 30, 2022.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 6.98% at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.15% one quarter earlier. On a per share basis, tangible book value was $20.83 at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.10 per share one quarter earlier. Tangible stockholder equity has been negatively impacted by rising interest rates where the valuation of investment securities available for sale have reflected negative marks relative to market rates at the end of the quarter.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.1 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.7 million (on a net margin of 3.23%) for the second quarter of 2022, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021. Earning asset yields increased 24 basis points to 3.81% during the third quarter of 2022, from 3.57% during the second quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 31 basis points to 0.77% compared to 0.46% during the second quarter of 2022. In anticipation of rising interest rates associated with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy to fight inflation and the rising cost of wholesale funding alternatives, management raised deposit rates more aggressively than peers, including core depositors. In upcoming quarters, deposit rates for core deposit customers are expected to mirror rates offered by local competition. These more aggressive deposit rate increases limited margin expansion during the September 2022 quarter, but margin is expected to expand in coming quarters as deposit rates increases are more targeted.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Taxable security yields increased to 1.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 1.68% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Loan yields increased to 4.30% for the third quarter of 2022, from 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022 as loans repriced to higher indices, new loans were added to the portfolio and nearly all low yielding SBA PPP loans were repaid. Interest-bearing liabilities increased during the quarter from increases in core deposits along with greater use of brokered deposits at current market rates. Along with a further increase in asset yields, deposit costs are expected to increase during the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rate posture as short-term market rates move higher.

Total noninterest income decreased for the third quarter of 2022, to $1.7 million from $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a decrease from gains on sale of mortgage loans. While mortgage loan originations have been negatively influenced by the rise in interest rates with less mortgage refinancing activity, mortgage loan servicing income has increased over the past year due to reduced amortization charges appropriate for management’s expectation of an extended portfolio servicing life. At September 30, 2022, the bank was servicing $387.4 million in secondary market mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expense decreased to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 included lower salaries and employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, unaudited, December 31, 2021 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$16,659 $19,149 $18,322 $16,896 $20,813 
Interest-bearing deposits 3,267  3,545  5,158  6,579  1,044 
Federal funds sold 20,751  16,689  14,356  30,068  43,637 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 40,677  39,383  37,836  53,543  65,494 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 188,425  190,478  289,704  308,744  300,192 
Securities held to maturity 87,993  88,216  -  -  - 
Equity securities 1,870  1,781  1,720  1,701  1,661 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) -  245  245  245  245 
Loans held for sale -  270  -  3,061  214 
Loans receivable, net 936,686  925,260  875,588  876,337  874,524 
Accrued interest receivable 3,493  3,285  3,219  3,256  3,273 
Foreclosed assets 160  160  1,103  1,103  2,398 
Premises and equipment, net 13,129  12,981  12,906  12,695  12,725 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,651  1,711  1,770  1,714  1,702 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,516  2,646  2,646  2,646  2,646 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,765  24,608  24,455  24,305  24,154 
Core deposit intangible 415  449  487  534  581 
Goodwill 2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets 15,248  13,550  11,725  6,286  5,313 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,319,569 $1,307,564 $1,265,945 $1,298,711 $1,297,663 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$298,335 $283,592 $272,611 $284,477 $291,440 
Interest-bearing deposits 850,483  829,867  816,794  820,763  791,601 
      
Total deposits 1,148,818  1,113,459  1,089,405  1,105,240  1,083,041 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000  67,000  47,000  47,000  62,000 
Other borrowings 10,449  4,601  4,304  6,677  17,129 
Senior subordinated notes 2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures 12,793  12,768  12,742  12,717  12,691 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,114  10,938  10,208  13,315  10,143 
      
Total liabilities 1,224,674  1,211,266  1,166,159  1,187,449  1,187,504 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,414,651, 4,423,037, 4,434,840, 4,440,329 and     
4,447,026 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,294  8,238  8,183  8,059  8,003 
Retained earnings 123,559  120,043  117,957  114,627  112,502 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (24,200) (19,423) (14,097) 628  1,530 
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,076,147, 1,067,761, 1,055,958, 1,050,469 and    
1,043,772 shares, respectively (14,588) (14,390) (14,087) (13,882) (13,706)
      
Total stockholders' equity 94,895  96,298  99,786  111,262  110,159 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,319,569 $1,307,564 $1,265,945 $1,298,711 $1,297,663 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Income     
    Quarter Ended 
(dollars in thousands,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
except per share data - unaudited)20222022202220212021
         
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$10,225 $9,295 $9,054 $8,918 $9,323 
Securities:     
Taxable 978  859  762  631  581 
Tax-exempt 540  537  533  505  500 
Other interest and dividends 163  52  42  31  45 
         
Total interest and dividend income 11,906  10,743  10,391  10,085  10,449 
         
Interest expense:     
Deposits 1,341  595  443  476  404 
FHLB advances 209  234  169  192  220 
Other borrowings 14  4  2  4  9 
Senior subordinated notes 28  28  28  29  28 
Junior subordinated debentures 202  179  166  165  165 
         
Total interest expense 1,794  1,040  808  866  826 
         
Net interest income 10,112  9,703  9,583  9,219  9,623 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  - 
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses    10,112  9,703  9,583  9,219  9,623 
         
Noninterest income:     
Service fees 409  392  388  382  379 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 98  182  277  451  494 
Mortgage loan servicing, net 130  117  176  114  111 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 357  404  456  500  426 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance    157  152  150  151  153 
Other noninterest income 558  686  531  646  563 
         
Total noninterest income 1,709  1,933  1,978  2,244  2,126 
         
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 4,302  4,548  4,390  4,669  4,099 
Occupancy and facilities 687  629  665  596  614 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4  -  (6) (347) 28 
Data processing and other office operations 906  912  861  855  828 
Advertising and promotion 185  173  152  155  199 
Core deposit intangible amortization 34  38  47  47  47 
Other noninterest expenses 1,069  1,151  1,083  1,382  1,131 
         
Total noninterest expense 7,187  7,451  7,192  7,357  6,946 
         
Income before provision for income taxes 4,634  4,185  4,369  4,106  4,803 
Provision for income taxes 1,119  993  1,039  960  1,165 
         
Net income$3,515 $3,192 $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 
Basic earnings per share$0.80 $0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 
Diluted earnings per share$0.80 $0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 
         



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Income     
    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,September September
except per share data - unaudited) 2022  2021   2022  2021 
         
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$10,225 $9,323  $28,574 $28,737 
Securities:     
Taxable 978  581   2,599  1,641 
Tax-exempt 540  500   1,610  1,507 
Other interest and dividends 163  45   257  116 
         
Total interest and dividend income 11,906  10,449   33,040  32,001 
         
Interest expense:     
Deposits 1,341  404   2,379  1,436 
FHLB advances 209  220   612  656 
Other borrowings 14  9   20  24 
Senior subordinated notes 28  28   84  84 
Junior subordinated debentures 202  165   547  419 
         
Total interest expense 1,794  826   3,642  2,619 
         
Net interest income 10,112  9,623   29,398  29,382 
Provision for loan losses -  -   -  1,000 
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses    10,112  9,623   29,398  28,382 
         
Noninterest income:     
Service fees 409  379   1,189  1,058 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 98  494   557  2,309 
Mortgage loan servicing, net 130  111   423  199 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 357  426   1,217  1,486 
Net gain on sale of securities -  -   -  134 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance    157  153   459  409 
Other noninterest income 558  563   1,775  1,579 
         
Total noninterest income 1,709  2,126   5,620  7,174 
         
Noninterest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits 4,302  4,099   13,240  11,474 
Occupancy and facilities 687  614   1,981  1,830 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 4  28   (2) 181 
Data processing and other office operations 906  828   2,679  3,021 
Advertising and promotion 185  199   510  600 
Core deposit intangible amortization 34  47   119  81 
Other noninterest expenses 1,069  1,131   3,303  5,566 
         
Total noninterest expense 7,187  6,946   21,830  22,753 
         
Income before provision for income taxes 4,634  4,803   13,188  12,803 
Provision for income taxes 1,119  1,165   3,151  3,132 
         
Net income$3,515 $3,638  $10,037 $9,671 
Basic earnings per share$0.80 $0.82  $2.27 $2.17 
Diluted earnings per share$0.80 $0.82  $2.27 $2.17 
         



PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Quarterly Financial Summary      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
    Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends:   2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
         
Interest income  $11,906 $10,743 $10,391 $10,085 $10,449 
Interest expense  $1,794 $1,040 $808 $866 $826 
Net interest income  $10,112 $9,703 $9,583 $9,219 $9,623 
Provision for loan losses  $- $- $- $- $- 
Other noninterest income $1,709 $1,933 $1,978 $2,244 $2,126 
Other noninterest expense $7,187 $7,451 $7,192 $7,357 $6,946 
Net income  $3,515 $3,192 $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 
         
Basic earnings per share (3) $0.80 $0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 
Diluted earnings per share (3) $0.80 $0.72 $0.75 $0.71 $0.82 
Dividends declared per share (3) $- $0.25 $- $0.23 $- 
Tangible net book value per share (4)$20.83 $21.10 $21.82 $24.36 $24.07 
         
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a  16.96%n/a  15.05%n/a 
Average common shares outstanding 4,419,421  4,428,939  4,433,375  4,445,465  4,450,755 
         
Balance sheet - average balances:      
         
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss  $931,344 $904,710 $878,979 $870,151 $862,555 
Assets  $1,323,400 $1,290,906 $1,278,565 $1,295,780 $1,292,369 
Deposits  $1,141,784 $1,099,314 $1,084,814 $1,092,872 $1,064,553 
Stockholders' equity  $98,630 $98,261 $108,803 $112,089 $110,388 
         
Performance ratios:       
         
Return on average assets (1)  1.05% 0.99% 1.06% 0.96% 1.12%
Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 14.14% 13.03% 12.41% 11.14% 13.08%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated    
other comprehensive income (loss) to     
average assets   8.95% 8.80% 8.99% 8.57% 8.39%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.01% -0.02% -0.05% -0.10% -0.08%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.16% 1.21% 1.34% 1.42% 1.43%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.85% 0.88% 1.03% 1.06% 1.16%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.30% 1.32% 1.39% 1.38% 1.35%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 10.89% 11.04% 12.10% 11.58% 12.87%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.24% 3.23% 3.24% 3.01% 3.15%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  3.04% 3.11% 3.14% 2.89% 3.04%
Service fee revenue as a percent of      
average demand deposits (1)  0.56% 0.57% 0.58% 0.52% 0.53%
Noninterest income as a percent      
of gross revenue   12.55% 15.25% 15.99% 18.20% 16.91%
Efficiency ratio (2)   60.02% 63.20% 61.40% 63.37% 58.40%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.15% 2.32% 2.28% 2.25% 2.13%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 6.98% 7.15% 7.66% 8.35% 8.27%
         
Stock price information:       
         
High  $23.94 $26.35 $26.45 $27.00 $26.50 
Low  $22.50 $22.82 $25.80 $24.60 $24.52 
Last trade value at quarter-end $22.50 $23.50 $26.00 $26.05 $24.95 
         
(1) Annualized       
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. 
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.   



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
         
    Quarter Ended
    Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
         
Net income$3,515 $3,192 $3,330 $3,146 $3,638 
         
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available    
  for sale (4,915) (5,485) (14,847) (973) (1,374)
         
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net    
  income on securities available for sale     
  transferred to securities held to maturity 92  88  -  -  - 
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 32  43  85  31  (5)
         
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
  swap settlements included in earnings 13  28  37  40  40 
         
         
Other comprehensive income (loss) (4,778) (5,326) (14,725) (902) (1,339)
         
Comprehensive income (loss)$(1,263)$(2,134)$(11,395)$2,244 $2,299 
         



PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$6,048 $6,036 $6,537 $6,425 $6,018 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 70  146  170  1,000  1,526 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 4,904  5,137  5,172  5,213  5,159 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 11,022  11,319  11,879  12,638  12,703 
Other real estate owned 160  160  1,103  1,103  2,398 
      
Total nonperforming assets$11,182 $11,479 $12,982 $13,741 $15,101 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.16% 1.21% 1.34% 1.42% 1.43%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.85% 0.88% 1.03% 1.06% 1.16%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 112.28% 109.48% 103.89% 96.71% 94.51%
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At September 30, 2022   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - HotelRestructured$4,630 $- 
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual 3,003  1,262 
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 834  104 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $8,467 $1,366 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $11,182 $1,620 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  76% 84%
    



PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Purpose     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Sep 30,
2022		Jun 30,
2022		Mar 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2021		Sep 30,
2021
      
Residential real estate:     
      
One to four family$172,913 $169,437 $168,083 $168,584 $166,728 
HELOC loans 18,423  17,776  16,709  17,198  18,011 
Residential construction & development 22,313  22,462  21,590  23,093  25,162 
Residential vacant land 3,069  1,599  1,697  1,763  6,629 
      
Total Residential real estate 216,718  211,274  208,079  210,638  216,530 
      
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:     
      
Owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 211,008  205,976  208,271  202,416  203,509 
SBA commercial real estate 2,616  2,458  2,530  1,568  1,140 
Agriculture real estate 3,902  3,583  3,651  3,716  4,046 
Construction and land development 32,158  31,465  26,111  22,380  17,705 
Commercial vacant land 5,214  5,351  5,194  3,529  3,572 
      
Total Owner occupied 254,898  248,833  245,757  233,609  229,972 
      
Non-owner occupied     
Commercial real estate 225,823  227,400  212,407  211,688  212,868 
One to four family residential rental 66,224  61,749  56,305  52,437  49,542 
SBA commercial real estate -  -  -  1,010  682 
Agricultural real estate -  -  -  -  - 
Construction and land development 25,543  25,086  23,080  25,899  29,618 
Commercial vacant land 4,010  4,287  4,191  4,534  4,851 
      
Total Non-owner occupied 321,600  318,522  295,983  295,568  297,561 
      
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:     
      
Municipal non-real estate 7,133  6,352  6,403  11,858  7,623 
Commercial line 56,154  65,728  54,626  52,151  47,646 
Other commercial non-real estate 82,430  76,065  64,260  61,115  54,481 
SBA commercial non-real estate 3,378  3,926  6,068  17,527  25,933 
Agricultural non-real estate 1,491  1,409  1,340  1,130  1,325 
      
Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 150,586  153,480  132,697  143,781  137,008 
      
Consumer non-real estate:     
      
Consumer installment 4,005  4,305  4,201  4,054  4,369 
Consumer line 494  493  486  480  477 
Other consumer 116  123  118  117  125 
      
Total Consumer non-real estate 4,615  4,921  4,805  4,651  4,971 
      
Gross loans 948,417  937,030  887,321  888,247  886,042 
Net deferred loan costs (fees) 537  503  423  107  (167)
Overdrafts 107  119  185  205  654 
Allowance for loan losses (12,375) (12,392) (12,341) (12,222) (12,005)
      
Total loans receivable$936,686 $925,260 $875,588 $876,337 $874,524 
      



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Deposit Composition              
 September 30, June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022   2022   2022   2021   2021 
 $% $% $% $% $%
               
Non-interest bearing demand$298,33526.0% $283,59225.5% $272,61125.0% $284,47725.7% $291,44026.9%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 377,83132.9%  376,15033.8%  382,82935.1%  413,52237.4%  388,72535.9%
Money market deposits 228,61919.9%  226,90720.4%  221,98220.4%  219,14519.8%  215,77219.9%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 132,09511.4%  136,23012.1%  138,82112.8%  140,44312.8%  142,43913.2%
               
Total core deposits 1,036,88090.2%  1,022,87991.8%  1,016,24393.3%  1,057,58795.7%  1,038,37695.9%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 22,7992.0%  26,8822.4%  28,7542.6%  28,6592.6%  24,8242.3%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 6,7000.6%  7,4430.7%  7,4430.7%  7,7930.7%  8,6400.8%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 82,4397.2%  56,2555.1%  36,9653.4%  11,2011.0%  11,2011.0%
               
Totals$1,148,818100.0% $1,113,459100.0% $1,089,405100.0% $1,105,240100.0% $1,083,041100.0%
               



PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
              
              
   Quarter ended September 30, 2022 Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Quarter ended September 30, 2021
   Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$943,724 $10,2354.30% $917,065 $9,3054.07% $874,429 $9,3344.23%
Taxable securities 199,727  9781.94%  205,040  8591.68%  195,160  5811.18%
Tax-exempt securities (2)   82,242  6843.30%  79,936  6803.41%  84,241  6332.98%
FHLB stock 2,579  324.92%  2,650  162.42%  2,646  274.05%
Other  28,823  1311.80%  20,651  360.70%  75,119  180.10%
              
Total (2)  1,257,095  12,0603.81%  1,225,342  10,8963.57%  1,231,595  10,5933.41%
              
Non-interest-earning assets:          
Cash and due from banks   19,400     18,731     20,310   
Premises and equipment,          
net  13,052     13,039     12,962   
Cash surrender value ins   24,666     24,510     24,059   
Other assets 21,567     21,639     15,317   
Allowance for loan           
losses  (12,380)    (12,355)    (11,874)  
              
Total $1,323,400     $1,290,906     $1,292,369    
              
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Savings and demand           
deposits$375,617 $3700.39% $379,734 $1220.13% $383,136 $730.08%
Money market deposits 232,713  3990.68%  217,639  1210.22%  213,584  900.17%
Time deposits 245,353  5720.92%  224,539  3520.63%  185,502  2410.52%
FHLB borrowings 49,924  2091.66%  62,659  2341.50%  66,239  2201.32%
Other borrowings 6,919  140.80%  5,028  40.32%  24,993  90.14%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  284.44%  2,500  284.49%  2,500  284.44%
Junior sub. debentures 12,781  2026.27%  12,755  1795.63%  12,679  1655.16%
              
Total  925,807  1,7940.77%  904,854  1,0400.46%  888,633  8260.37%
              
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 288,101     277,402     282,331   
Other liabilities 10,862     10,389     11,017   
Stockholders' equity 98,630     98,261     110,388   
              
Total $1,323,400     $1,290,906     $1,292,369    
              
Net interest income $10,266   $9,856   $9,767 
Rate spread  3.04%   3.11%   3.04%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.24%   3.23%   3.15%
              
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.  
              



PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates     
(dollars in thousands)       
   Nine months ended September 30, 2022Nine months ended September 30, 2021
   Average Yield/ Average Yield/
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$917,541 $28,6054.17% $873,352 $28,7724.40%
Taxable securities 207,179  2,5991.68%  164,075  1,6411.34%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 83,281  2,0383.27%  84,351  1,9083.02%
FHLB stock 2,625  824.18%  2,519  713.77%
Other  23,327  1751.00%  46,590  450.13%
          
Total (2)  1,233,953  33,4993.63%  1,170,887  32,4373.70%
          
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 18,714     20,015   
Premises and equipment,       
net  12,942     12,600   
Cash surrender value ins 24,513     21,958   
Other assets 19,995     13,956   
Allowance for loan       
losses  (12,338)    (11,687)  
          
Total $1,297,779     $1,227,729    
          
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits $383,795 $5610.20% $356,532 $2030.08%
Money market deposits 222,975  6090.37%  214,751  3040.19%
Time deposits 222,946  1,2090.73%  169,182  9290.73%
FHLB borrowings 54,590  6121.50%  66,711  6561.31%
Other borrowings 6,135  200.44%  23,183  240.14%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  844.49%  2,500  844.49%
Junior sub. debentures 12,755  5475.73%  10,205  4195.49%
          
Total  905,696  3,6420.54%  843,064  2,6190.42%
          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand deposits 279,135     264,536   
Other liabilities 11,093     10,796   
Stockholders' equity 101,855     109,333   
          
Total $1,297,779     $1,227,729    
          
Net interest income $29,857   $29,818 
Rate spread   3.09%   3.28%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.24%   3.40%
          
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.
          


