COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For consumers across the country, the holiday season is a time of excitement and anticipation for the joyful traditions they do together every year — and Bath & Body Works has been a holiday tradition and Christmas gifting destination in America for over 30 years. This year, the beloved fragrance retailer is launching their “Make Joy Happen” campaign to help every customer kick off the holiday season, celebrate joyful moments with loved ones and check every gift off their list. Bath & Body Works’ “Make Joy Happen” campaign and Christmas collection launch nationwide Monday, October 24, boasting more than 400 limited-edition products and five featured gifts to make gift giving easier than ever.



With the arrival of Christmas at Bath & Body Works comes the return of dozens of iconic and beloved fragrances including, Fresh Balsam, Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Tis the Season and The Perfect Christmas. Additionally, the retailer will introduce 20 new-to-the-world, exclusive fragrances, including ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Merry Maple Bourbon, Bright Christmas Morning, Glistening Gumdrops and more.

Included in the brand’s roster of new-to-the-world fragrances are two of Bath & Body Works’ most luxurious, fine fragrance launches to date — Dream Bright and After Dark.

Bold, brilliant and unforgettable, new Dream Bright sparkles with facets of bright fruits and night-blooming florals. With notes of sapphire berries, night blooming orchid and crystallized vanilla, this fine fragrance is complemented with beautiful packaging that sparkles and shines.

As the newest addition to the Bath & Body Works Men’s Collection, new After Dark is a blend of spiced bergamot, amber and smooth tonka, offering customers a warmer fragrance that’s the perfect transition for winter. The retailer continues to deliver olfactive breadth and new products to this collection of cologne and body care formulas in a commitment to offering a broader, targeted assortment to male consumers.

Developed exclusively for Bath & Body Works customers by master perfumers, these fragrances are offered in an assortment of products across personal care, home fragrance and fine fragrance that range from $7.50 to $59.50 making them an affordable luxury and amazing gift for any recipient.

As part of the hundreds of products launching this holiday season, Bath & Body Works is introducing its Make Joy Happen Gift List featuring the retailer’s top gift picks of their newest and most iconic fragrances.

FOR THE DREAMER

The Dream Bright gift set includes an essential trio of products in a decorative Christmas cracker-inspired gift package for under $40 that’s a dream come true!

FOR A SPECIAL NIGHT OUT

The After Dark gift set of mini must-haves is the perfect under-$15 gift for any guy on anyone’s gift list.

FOR SPA DAYS

Aromatherapy Stress Relief Spa Box is the perfect gift for an at-home spa day, complete with a candle, for under $60. This holiday hero is infused with natural essential oils, including eucalyptus oil to clear the mind and spearmint oil to soothe and uplift.

FOR THE SEASONAL BAKER

Wintery and sweet, the Vanilla Bean Noel gift bag set is a sweet, creamy, fresh-baked holiday treat in a reusable gift bag for under $40. A beloved Bath & Body Works holiday tradition for more than 20 years, this gift will fill recipients with nostalgic joy!

FOR THE JOLLY ONE

A very merry fragrance, Winter Candy Apple has been a Bath & Body Works holiday icon since 1999! The under-$40 gift bag set is filled with self-care essentials that are sure to bring the joy of Christmas.

“We know Bath & Body Works is a go-to gifting destination and tradition for many customers, especially throughout the holiday season— in fact, the number one reason customers come into our stores any time of year, including throughout the holidays, is to shop for a gift,” said Jamie Sohosky, Chief Marketing Officer at Bath & Body Works. “There’s something for everyone at Bath & Body Works, and we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to find their seasonal favorites, fall in love with something new and share those joyful experiences and special memories with loved ones.”

In addition to the Make Joy Happen Gift List, Bath & Body Works will offer more than 50 pre-packaged giftsets to make it easy for customers to grab, go and give their favorite fragrances. With giftsets ranging from $10 to $60 there’s something for every person and at every price point.

MAKE JOY HAPPEN WITH INNOVATIVE, NEW WAYS TO PRACTICE SELF-CARE

The holidays can be stressful for many, so just in time for the hectic holiday season, Bath & Body Works is introducing new and innovative collections to help customers focus on wellness and practice self-care.

The brand’s new Aroma collection, an offshoot of its Aromatherapy line, is a spa-inspired collection filled with pampering products made with essential oils in fragrances inspired by feelings from a self-care spa retreat. The collection includes two fragrances launching for Christmas — Breathe Deep (Eucalyptus Lavender) and the holiday limited-edition, Inspire Joy (Juniper Sage) — with an expanded assortment to follow in early 2023.

Additionally, with the launch Bath & Body Works’ newest brand, MOXY , customers can focus on whole-body wellness from the inside out with an innovative collection of face and hair care products as well as supplements designed to promote various needs from stress and sleep support to digestive health.

MAKE JOY HAPPEN WITH THE MERRIEST DEALS OF THE YEAR

It wouldn’t be the holiday shopping season without some holiday deals. This year, Bath & Body Works will be rolling out exciting sales events every week on some of its best and most beloved products. Whether customers are looking to score the perfect gift at a great price or replenish their own stash of Bath & Body Works essentials, the retailer will be offering exclusive offers and the lowest prices of the season across much of its assortment throughout the holidays. To stay up to date on Bath & Body Works’ promotions, customers should join My Bath & Body Works Rewards and download the My Bath & Body Works App.

MAKE JOY HAPPEN WITH EASY WAYS TO SHOP

This holiday season, customers have more fast, free and convenient ways than ever to shop their favorite fragrance brand.

Get more with rewards. The My Bath & Body Works Rewards loyalty program allows customers to earn rewards for every purchase they make and take advantage of early access to promotional events and fragrance launches as a member. Customers can also shop directly from their smartphone via the My Bath & Body Works Rewards App.

Get it quick in stores. Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS) is available in most locations across every state nationwide throughout the holiday season, giving customers an easy, fast, free pick-up option.

Get it delivered today. Bath & Body Works is now on Instacart for ultimate convenience. In most markets across the U.S., Bath & Body Works customers can shop the fragrance retailer from the Instacart app and have their purchases delivered directly to their homes within a matter of hours.



SHARE THE JOY

Bath & Body Works wants to see how customers are making joy happen this holiday season! As part of the Make Joy Happen campaign, fans who engage with the brand on social media and share how they’re making joy happen with #MakeJoyHappenSweepstakes between October 24 and November 27 will have the chance to win a gift from the Make Joy Happen Gift List. For more information about the Make Joy Happen sweepstakes, visit https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/m/terms-and-conditions.html.

For more information or to experience Bath & Body Works' Christmas fragrances and gifts, visit your local Bath & Body Works store or go to bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d85bbbd-08d0-4784-a4df-fcd1ca603236