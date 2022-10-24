WSO2 Delivers Next-Level CIAM with New Release of Asgardeo IDaaS at KubeCon North America 2022

Santa Clara, CA and Detroit, MI, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations drive more of their business through digital channels, it is becoming critical to move beyond the security focus of first-generation customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions. Enterprises instead need to create a holistic view of each customer that extends across their business systems in order to drive rich, secure and personalized digital experiences. WSO2 delivers on the promise of this next-level CIAM with the latest release of the Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS), which adds integration to Choreo, WSO2’s digital platform as a service (digital PaaS).

The new Asgardeo version, which is being introduced today at KubeCon North America 2022 , also builds on the cloud platform’s extensive business-to-consumer (B2C) capabilities by adding robust business-to-business (B2B) support through new B2B organization management functionality.

WSO2 is a Platinum Sponsor of KubeCon North America 2022, which runs October 24 – 28, 2022 in Detroit, MI. Located at Booth P12, WSO2 will demonstrate the latest Asgardeo features, as well as the new release of Choreo that launched last week. (See Choreo press release dated October 19, 2022). Both Asgardeo and Choreo abstract away the complexity of Kubernetes, so development teams can focus on the business logic of the digital experiences they are delivering.

Enabling CIAM Beyond Access Management

Together, WSO2’s Asgardeo and Choreo cloud solutions enable enterprises to go beyond access management and authentication to integrate customers’ identities into every business system and build rich personality profiles of users in order to personalize each customer’s experience.

Asgardeo enables developers without security expertise to easily embed advanced CIAM features—such as access management, federated single sign-on (SSO), social login support, multifactor authentication (MFA), privacy and consent management, among others—into their apps within minutes. The IDaaS offers built-in CIAM best practices and workflows via templates and other no-code/low-code options.

Choreo is a full lifecycle cloud native platform that enables developers to quickly create, collaborate on, reuse, deploy and run new digital components—such as APIs, microservices, automations and integrations—in hours or days. It provides hundreds of templated integrations, including connections to commonly used customer relationship management (CRM), marketing, and business applications. Choreo also offers both code and low-code approaches for developers to programmatically extend integrations to legacy, non-standard, cloud, or software as a service (SaaS) applications, as well as orchestrate flows as needed.

Now, through the integration of Asgardeo with Choreo, developers can build personalized and secure customer experiences within hours by integrating multiple services or applications where users’ business profiles and interaction data are managed and exposing that data as APIs for the application as well as for the login and registration flows served by Asgardeo.

Additionally, when a customer registers, logs in or updates their user profile, Asgardeo sends pre- and post-event flows to Choreo, where a developer can easily integrate various business services and applications to propagate those state changes or initiate an action. For example, if a user updates their consent preferences to opt-in to marketing emails, Asgardeo notifies Choreo, which will then update relevant marketing systems to include the customer in email nurture campaigns. A developer can also update the user profile, account status, security settings and risk factors in Asgardeo based on the user interactions happening in various other services.

Extending CIAM from B2C to B2B

As organizations expand their online presence, they are exploring new ways to ensure a secure, frictionless customer experience (CX)—whether reaching these customers via B2C or B2B models. The new release of Asgardeo builds on its extensive B2C functionality by adding a new B2B organization management feature that provides robust support for B2B scenarios.

Unlike other CIAM products that are limited to simple organization management, the B2B organization management in Asgardeo handles complex nesting, which gives enterprises the flexibility to:

Define as many organizations and multiple levels of sub-organizations as needed to represent large enterprise customers and their hierarchical organization structures, each of which get their own secure space for managing user identities and their access privileges.

Define multi-level delegated administration policies for organizations, so they can manage their own user identities and access privileges.

Enable each organization to manage its own role-based access controls to restrict access to its resources.

Define organizations for intermediaries in distribution channels, such as resellers and distributors, and allow them to define their own security policies and operational workflows for customer onboarding, log-in, branding, and adaptive authentication to manage their enterprise customers.

“Increasingly, enterprises that have successfully used CIAM to build trusted relationships with consumers now seek to make CIAM a cornerstone for delivering rich, personalized experiences to all customers,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “The latest release of our Asgardeo IDaaS uniquely empowers these organizations to realize their goals by making the next level of CIAM a reality via integration with Choreo and adding the industry’s most robust support for B2B organization management.”

Those not attending KubeCon North America 2022 can learn more about Asgardeo at https://wso2.com/asgardeo and Choreo at https://wso2.com/choreo .

