AACOM Announces 2022 Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship Recipients

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the dedication and commitment of six exceptional student doctors, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today announced the recipients of the 2022 Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship. The scholarship was endowed by the Arnstein family to honor former AACOM Executive Director Sherry R. Arnstein’s legacy and to help at least one current and one new underrepresented minority osteopathic medical student fund their education. This year’s recipients are:

Courtney Eiley, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine

Kiyana Ellison, University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine

Justin Flores, California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Carrie Ford, Lincoln Memorial University - DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine

Alexis Marquez, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Elianna Sanchez, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine

“We are so proud of these students and are very impressed with their dedication and commitment to osteopathic medicine,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “Patients are facing a growing challenge with accessing medical care, particularly in underserved and rural communities. Each of these recipients is committed to bringing osteopathic medical treatment to those most in need. They have demonstrated a track record of leadership and a passion for giving back to their communities. They strongly embody the spirit of Sherry Arnstein and will honor her legacy.”

Arnstein spent more than 30 years in public service, first in her native state of California and then in Washington, D.C. While serving in the Kennedy Administration in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arnstein led the team developing the federal strategy to desegregate all hospitals in the United States. The segregation of hospitals was causing immense harm to minority patients and leading to poor access to healthcare and a poor quality of life; especially in rural areas and urban centers where healthcare options were minimal. Arnstein’s career is a testament to fighting for social justice and health equity. You can learn more about her at aacom.org.

“I’m truly humbled to receive the 2022 Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship," said Courtney Eiley. “Receiving this award that honors a female leader who pioneered desegregation of hospitals is both thrilling and inspiring to keep her legacy alive. Ms. Arnstein’s advocacy for equity in underrepresented minorities has directly shaped the medical norms that my colleagues and I have been blessed to grow up with.”

"I want to thank the Arnstein Committee for awarding me with this scholarship and their continued efforts towards striving for diversity within the medical field by calling for solutions to a century old issue,” said Kiyana Ellison. “Your financial generosity has allowed me to be one step closer to my goal and has inspired me to encourage others to pursue their dreams."

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to be named a Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Student Scholar,” said Justin Flores. “This generous scholarship greatly assists my ability to support myself, my wife and daughter as I continue my life-long dream of becoming an osteopathic physician. From my past experiences as a Physician Assistant working in a rural clinic, I saw first-hand the major gaps in healthcare that many minorities face, especially those who share my Mexican roots. As a future physician, I aspire to lessen some of the medical burdens in my community and communities alike by offering accessible, quality and culturally sensitive healthcare.”

“It is a great honor to receive the Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Scholarship,” said Carrie Ford. “An important part of the impact I want to make in the world is showing Black youth that they can achieve whatever it is they want careerwise, especially entering the field of medicine. My dream is to one day have an organization that fosters higher education in underprivileged communities. I am passionate about this because, unfortunately, my family has been affected by healthcare disparities more than once. It is vital that we have people of color in medicine to advocate for patients and bridge the cultural aspect of care.”

“I am incredibly grateful to have been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Sherry R. Arnstein Scholarship by its committee,” said Alexis Marquez. “As a Hispanic student doctor who has grown up in an underserved community, I can see myself working in these areas of need as a physician and proponent of social justice in order to mediate the obstacles faced by URM groups. A doctor’s work includes having an active role as a community advocate, and this scholarship speaks directly to that belief by supporting URM students who understand the need for diversification and cultural consciousness in medicine.”

“It is truly an honor and privilege to have been selected for the AACOM Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship,” said Elianna Sanchez. “This scholarship supports my passion of becoming an osteopathic medical doctor determined and dedicated to uplift and empower unrepresented communities through quality care provided from a healthcare team that reflects the diversity within our community.”

The Sherry R. Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship was established in honor of Arnstein’s lifelong dedication to public service, social equity and justice. After the initial endowment AACOM continued funding for the program, which has grown steadily since its inaugural grants were awarded; each year receiving more applications and awarding more scholarships. Since 2012, AACOM has more than $200,000 to 57 recipients.

