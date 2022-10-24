Edible Garden to Showcase Innovative Product Lines and Zero-Waste Inspired® Initiatives at the 2022 Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, Florida October 27th – 29th

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, announces that it will exhibit its innovative line of world-class, certified organic potted herbs, organic cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and local hydroponic lettuces, as well as highlight its Zero-Waste Inspired® initiatives, at the Global Produce & Floral Show, booth #5672, in Orlando, Florida from Thursday, October 27 to Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The Global Produce & Floral Show, previously known as the PMA Fresh Summit, is hosted by the International Fresh Produce Association. The event brings together 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains to learn, network, build relationships, and conduct business.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden commented, “We are proud to be a founding member of The Global Produce & Floral Show, a major industry event, and look forward to showcasing our complete range of products, as well as demonstrating our continued commitment to delivering the highest quality, sustainably grown, organic, fresh, and local produce. Our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach will be on display at the show as we exhibit our self-watering displays, as well as our breathable bag packaging technology for cut herbs, both of which have been designed to increase the shelf-life of our products as well as reduce shrinkage for our retail partners. As an example, using our innovative, patented, packaging technologies, our organic cilantro maintains its quality for up to 11 days, or more than 50% longer than conventional packaging. In addition to leading retailers, we look forward to meeting with third-party buyers, suppliers, and other key decision makers from across the industry.”

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented Greenthumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com

