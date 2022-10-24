Questex’s Hotel Management Showcases Young Talent on the Rise in the 2022 Class of “Thirty Under 30”

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “Thirty Under 30” list, highlighting up-and-coming talent in the hospitality industry.
Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2021, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.
This year, more than 400 nominations were received, and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:
- Adrianna Gautam, Public Relations Director, Interessant Hotels & Resort Management
- Alejandra Garay-Varela, Front Office Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Omaha La Vista
- Brandon Amerigo-Barrix, Impact Food & Beverage Manager, Janko Hospitality
- Cameron Covitz, Corporate Director of Sales & Marketing, CSM Corporation
- Corbin Tipton, Business Development Manager, Hotel Equities
- Courtney Poole, Front Desk Manager, Hilton College Station & Conference Center
- Dhruv Patel, Director of Operations, Lotus Hospitality
- Dylan Roberts, General Manager, Aloft Gainesville University Area
- Efrain Rosario, Director of Operations, Shaner Hotel Group
- Emma Tucker, Director of F&B, Embassy Suites by Hilton Jacksonville Baymeadows
- Francheska Mayfield, General Manager, Camp Lucy
- Heather O’Dell, Director of Marketing, Virgin Hotels Nashville
- Jake Shade, General Manager, Residence Inn Tampa Sabal Park/Brandon
- Kyle Morrison, Assistant General Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Golf Resort & Conference Center
- Laura Grissen, Senior Manager, Customer Success, Marriott International
- Madison Austrich, Senior Manager Analytics, Aimbridge Hospitality
- Marco Diaz, Assistant General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Madison West/Middleton
- Matthew Weatherford, Senior Investment Analyst, Peachtree Hotel Group
- Max Carr, Director of Acquisitions & Business Development, Davidson Hospitality Group
- McKenzie Smith, Area General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Houston Westchase & Courtyard by Marriott Houston Westchase
- Michael Barton, Assistant Executive Housekeeping Manager, JW Marriott Grand Rapids
- Morgan Stevens, Director of Marketing, Sable at Navy Pier
- Nicole Lei, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, GreenTree Hospitality Group
- Nicole Stiltner, Assistant General Manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando at Flamingo Crossings Town Center
- Peter Bianchi, Assistant Chief Engineer (Assistant Director of Engineering), Hilton Garden Inn Chicago McCormick Place, Hampton Inn Chicago McCormick Place & Home2 Suites by Hilton Chicago McCormick Place
- Rocqui Camm, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport
- Tate Murphey, Senior Real Estate Associate, GF Hotels & Resorts
- Taylor Holmstrom, Director, Sales & Events, Embassy Suites by Hilton East Peoria Riverfront Hotel & Conference Center
- Tessa McGowan, Senior Manager, Onboarding & Transitions, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation
- Trecy Jacalne, Hotel Marketing Manager, Hilton Grand Vacations
“Every year, the nominations for Hotel Management’s annual Thirty Under 30 class get better and better,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “The pandemic resulted in a sea change in the hotel industry and this year’s members have stepped up their game in response. Ranging from analytics and engineering to GMs and salespeople, these hospitality professionals represent the best hotels have to offer and are the future of the industry.”
With the plethora of nominations received, Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff has included 15 honorable mentions for 2022. They are:
- Abbey Hill, Senior Accountant, Yedla Management Company
- Allison Bevan, Spa Director, The Joule
- Autumn Johnson, Operations Support Manager, Delta Lodging Group
- Beatriz Lista, Area General Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ballantyne & the Hampton Inn & Suites Charlotte/Ballantyne
- Cooper Meredith, Technology Business Analyst/Project Manager, Red Roof
- Edwin Rosario, Food & Beverage Manager, Hilton Palm Beach Airport
- Elizabeth Mount Martin, Corporate Director of Sales, Dellisart
- Emily Hsieh, Dual General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Sunnyvale Silicon Valley II & Residence Inn by Marriott Palo Alto Mountain View
- Jacob Stein, Director of Acquisitions, Life House
- Jake Muller, Data Manager, Revenue Strategy, Aimbridge Hospitality
- Josh Delvalle, General Manager, Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa East
- Marion Brayboy, Front Office Manager, Greenville Marriott
- Marquette Murdock, Operations Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Houston North/Shenandoah
- Matthew Greenberg, Assistant General Manager, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
- Taylor Dudding, Director of Sales, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Blacksburg
The 2022 Thirty Under 30 winners and honorable mentions are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.
