Brandon and Nikki Jasper Buy 44-Year Kettering Business Schuerholz Printing, Convert to Minuteman Press Franchise

KETTERING, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Bellbrook residents Brandon and Nikki Jasper, owning a family business is a dream come true. Brandon and Nikki have purchased the 44-year business Schuerholz Printing from Charley Schuerholz and have converted it to Minuteman Press. The business will remain at 3540 Marshall Road in Kettering, Ohio, and all of the employees have been retained.



On the purchase of the business, Nikki says, “When we met with Charley and saw this was a true family business, everything just felt right.”

Brandon adds, “We are thankful for Charley and the foundation his family has built with Schuerholz Printing. As Minuteman Press in Kettering, we are looking forward to continue to build relationships and be there for our clients. Everyone on our team and in our community has already been very welcoming to us, so it has been a great transition.”

Meet Brandon and Nikki Jasper

Prior to buying the business, Brandon Jasper spent 20 years with a retail convenience company. He shares, “I assumed many roles during my time at the company. I worked my way up to become Director of Operations, Director of Merchandising, and then my last role was Director of Strategy & Innovation. I was tasked with rebranding hundreds of Hess locations to Speedway, handling the rebranding, training, and overseeing operations.”

Nikki Jasper worked in environmental consulting for 16 years. She says, “I was Project Manager in the transaction services department and consulted on transactions. For the past few years, I have been a stay at home mom to our beautiful daughter.”

Brandon explains why the time was right for he and Nikki to own a business together. “An acquisition moved my role out of state, and we really love it here in Ohio. Nikki and I decided to look at entrepreneurship opportunities as she was looking to go back to work.”

During their search, Brandon and Nikki found that there was a long-time family business for sale in nearby Kettering. Brandon says, “We saw a business-for-sale listing on BizBuySell. We contacted Minuteman Press, who was helping Charley find a buyer. After speaking with Regional Vice President Gary Nowak and researching Minuteman Press, we met with Charley, learned more about Schuerholz Printing, and it all came together.”

“As new business owners within a new industry, it was important to come into this business with a solid foundation as well as training and support. The 44-year history of Charley’s established business gave us that foundation, and as a franchisor, Minuteman Press is providing us with the training and ongoing support in many areas unique to printing. We consider this a win-win and are excited for our future as a family-run, community-focused business.” -Brandon Jasper, co-owner, Minuteman Press, Kettering, Ohio (formerly Schuerholz Printing)

Plans for the Business

When asked what it means to own a business, Brandon shares, “Nikki and I both traveled frequently in our previous jobs. To own this business gives us a real home base as we continue to raise our daughter.”

He continues, “For us, it’s really all about getting involved in the community and networking with other small business owners to build those relationships. We really want to support other local businesses and utilize our expertise to help them market and grow.”

In addition, Brandon says, “We already have a wide selection of offerings in place thanks to Charley and his team. We are able to provide apparel, direct mail, printing, brochures, postcards, notepads, stationery, business cards, wide format printing, and more. With Minuteman Press behind us, we also have great opportunities for expanding these products and services even further.”

“Throughout my career, I have learned that print is really the foundation of establishing a brand. From window graphics and signage to business cards and stationery, it’s really important for businesses to utilize print to form a cohesive brand while raising brand awareness and visibility.” -Brandon Jasper

Seamless Transition for Clients

As Brandon and Nikki complete the rebranding of Schuerholz Printing to Minuteman Press in Kettering, they have been working with Charley to ensure a seamless transition. Brandon says, “I have been out with Charley to meet with clients, and we are putting out official mailers to the community as we speak.”

He assures, “Our clients can expect the same great service that they’ve expected and received in the past. We will go above and beyond for our customers. Our goal is to be their trusted partner in marketing and advertising.”

Advice to Others

When asked what piece of advice he would give to others looking to buy a business, Brandon answers, “For us, it was identifying core values and goals, and really trying to find the right opportunity. With the help of Minuteman Press, we were able to find the right fit, purchase this incredible family business, and receive ongoing support along the way.”

Minuteman Press in Kettering (formerly Schuerholz Printing) is located at 3540 Marshall Road, Kettering, OH 45429. For more information, call 937-294-5218 or visit their website: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/oh/kettering/

