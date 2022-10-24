Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 17 October 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-oct-22 FR0013153541 13,547 9.0848 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-oct-22 FR0013153541 6,362 9.0785 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,339 9.0851 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,055 9.0894 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-oct-22 FR0013153541 19,281 9.4119 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-oct-22 FR0013153541 8,881 9.4114 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,863 9.4202 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,555 9.4155 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-oct-22 FR0013153541 8,443 9.4977 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-oct-22 FR0013153541 2,461 9.4955 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-oct-22 FR0013153541 762 9.4989 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,142 9.4977 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-oct-22 FR0013153541 2,489 9.4934 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,934 9.4941 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-oct-22 FR0013153541 500 9.5000 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-oct-22 FR0013153541 394 9.5000 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-oct-22 FR0013153541 18,296 9.3460 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-oct-22 FR0013153541 8,302 9.3365 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,767 9.3434 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-oct-22 FR0013153541 1,580 9.3376 TQEX 101,953

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”

