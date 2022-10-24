Grain Movement: CN Sets New Record

English French

Best week ever for grain movement



MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that during the week of October 16 (week 12 of the 2022-2023 crop year), it moved over 806,000 metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada, exceeding its previous record by over 50,000 metric tonnes. This record also comes on the heels of CN’s second best September ever for grain movement from Western Canada, with over 2.64 million metric tonnes moved.

“This performance shows what can get done when partners collaborate to create supply chain solutions to supply chain challenges. We are very proud to have set a new record for the amount of Western Canadian grain moved in a single week. We are confident that our railroaders will continue delivering results for Canadian farmers and all of our customers.”

Doug MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, CN



Branch Line Reopened

On October 5th, a bridge fire shut down a CN branch line in Northern Alberta. CN’s Engineering team worked around the clock and a little over a week later the track was reopened, getting grain, lumber and other products back on the move. The team mobilized the equivalent of 20 Olympic-size swimming pools of material safely and without incident, to fill in where a bridge once stood.

CN Winter Plan

CN’s recently published 2022-2023 Winter Plan provides more information on the wide range of initiatives CN has put into place to ensure it has the capacity and resources to respond safely and efficiently to the needs of customers in the coming winter months.

