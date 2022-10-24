Range Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights –

Highest cash flow from operating activities in Company history → $521 million

Highest cash flow from operations, before working capital changes, in Company history → $550 million

Capital spending was $138 million, approximately 29% of the 2022 budget

Quarterly dividend of $0.08 per quarter initiated in September

Share repurchase authorization increased by $1 billion in October

Repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average of $29.41 per share

Realizations before NYMEX hedges of $7.40 per mcfe

Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged ($0.38) per mcf to NYMEX

Pre-hedge NGL realizations of $35.30 per barrel

Production averaged 2.13 Bcfe per day, approximately 70% natural gas

Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “Range delivered record free cash flow and cash flow per share in the third quarter, allowing us to reduce net debt while increasing returns of capital to shareholders. Range has unlocked a massive inventory of high-quality wells in the Marcellus, measured in decades, and translated that inventory into a business capable of generating healthy free cash flow and returns of capital through the cycles. As a result of Range’s organic operational and financial performance, commitment to disciplined spending and confidence in free cash flow sustainability, we are tripling our share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion. We continue to view share repurchases as a compelling investment, given favorable long-term fundamentals and the underlying value of our de-risked multi-decade core inventory. This repeatable, low-risk, low-decline asset base underpins Range’s peer-leading capital intensity and resilient free cash flow profile.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production, and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

GAAP revenues for third quarter 2022 totaled $1.1 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $521 million, and GAAP net income was $373 million ($1.49 per diluted share). Third quarter earnings results include a $458 million mark-to-market derivative loss due to the increases in commodity prices.

Non-GAAP revenues for third quarter 2022 totaled $1.1 billion, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $550 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $336 million ($1.37 per diluted share) in third quarter 2022.



The following table details Range’s third quarter 2022 unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses 3Q 2022

(per mcfe) 2Q 2022

(per mcfe) Increase (Decrease) Direct operating $ 0.11 $ 0.10 10 % Transportation, gathering, processing and compression(a) 1.65 1.70 (3 %) Production and ad valorem taxes 0.04 0.04 0 % General and administrative(a) 0.16 0.17 (6 %) Interest expense(a) 0.19 0.21 (10 %) Total cash unit costs(b) 2.15 2.22 (3 )% Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.46 0.46 0 % Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.61 $ 2.68 (3 )%





(a) Excludes stock-based compensation, one-time settlements, and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) May not add due to rounding.



The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for third quarter 2022(a):



3Q22 Production & Realized Pricing Natural Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(Bbl)

NGLs

(Bbl)

Natural Gas

Equivalent

(Mcfe)

Net production per day 1,487,640 7,098 100,387 2,132,550 Average NYMEX price $ 8.19 $ 91.55 $ 36.83 Differential, including basis hedging (0.38 ) (6.86 ) (1.53 ) Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 7.81 84.69 35.30 7.40 Settled NYMEX hedges (3.39 ) (29.28 ) 0.44 (2.45 ) Average realized prices after hedges $ 4.42 $ 55.41 $ 35.74 $ 4.95





(a) May not add due to rounding



Third quarter 2022 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of cash-settled hedges and derivative settlements) averaged $4.95 per mcfe.



The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $7.81 per mcf, or a ($0.38) per mcf differential to NYMEX. Natural gas realizations for Range have remained strong in recent months, and as a result, the Company is improving guidance for average 2022 natural gas differentials versus NYMEX to an expected range of ($0.30) to ($0.35) per mcf.





Range’s pre-hedge NGL price for 3Q was $35.30 per barrel, an increase of $1.25 versus the prior year quarter and approximately $1.53 below the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent. During the third quarter, the spread between European naphtha and Mont Belvieu ethane prices decreased considerably. This change in relative pricing for a portion of Range’s sales was the primary driver of Range’s discount to Mont Belvieu for the quarter. The Company expects a slight improvement to its fourth quarter differential and further improvement into 2023 based on forward commodity pricing.





Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $84.69 per barrel, or $6.86 below WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Range continues to expect the 2022 condensate differential to average $6.00-$8.00 below WTI.



Financial Position and Share Buyback

During the third quarter, Range purchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of approximately $29.41 per share. On October 21st, Range’s Board of Directors authorized a $1 billion increase to the Company’s share repurchase program. Range currently has approximately 242 million shares outstanding and $1.2 billion of availability on the share repurchase program.

As of September 30, 2022, Range had net debt outstanding of approximately $2.2 billion, consisting of $2.4 billion of senior notes and $157 million in cash. On a trailing twelve-month basis, Range’s leverage ratio, defined as Net-Debt-to-EBITDAX, was approximately 1.0x, with further improvement expected over the coming quarters.

Capital Expenditures

Third quarter 2022 drilling and completion expenditures were $133 million. In addition, during the quarter, $5 million was invested in acreage leasehold and gathering systems. Third quarter capital spending represents approximately 29% of Range’s total capital budget in 2022. Total capital expenditures year to date were $382 million at the end of the third quarter. Range expects capital expenditures to trend toward the upper end of its full-year 2022 capital spending guidance of $460 million to $480 million.

Production and Operational Activity

Production for third quarter was 2.13 Bcfe per day, representing a 3% increase over second quarter 2022. The Company expects a similar production increase in the fourth quarter. This will place Range near the low-end of annual guidance of 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, despite unplanned third-party midstream maintenance that impacted third and fourth quarter volumes. The Company is currently producing approximately 2.2 Bcfe per day.



The table below summarizes expected 2022 activity regarding the number of wells to sales in each area.

Wells TIL

3Q 2022 Calendar 2022

Planned TIL Remaining

2022 SW PA Super-Rich 0 7 3 SW PA Wet 8 21 7 SW PA Dry 4 26 6 NE PA Dry 6 9 3 Total Wells 18 63 19



Guidance – 2022

Capital & Production Guidance

As previously noted, Range is targeting holding production approximately flat at 2.12 – 2.16 Bcfe per day, approximately 30% attributed to liquids production, with expectations at the lower end of guidance for the full year 2022 given timing of third-party infrastructure maintenance. Range’s 2022 all-in capital budget is $460 million - $480 million with expectations at the upper end of the guidance.

Updated Full Year 2022 Expense Guidance

Direct operating expense: $0.09 - $0.11 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.56 - $1.64 per mcfe Production tax expense: $0.04 - $0.05 per mcfe Exploration expense: $22 - $28 million G&A expense: $0.15 - $0.17 per mcfe Interest expense: $0.19 - $0.21 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.46 - $0.50 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: $10 - $15 million



Updated Price Guidance

Based on recent market indications, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production.

FY 2022 Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.30 to $0.35 4Q 2022 Natural Gas Liquids (including ethane):(2) MB minus $0.50 - $1.50 per barrel FY 2022 Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $6.00 to $8.00





(1)

Including basis hedging

(2)

Mont Belvieu-equivalent pricing based on weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.



Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help improve and maintain a strong, flexible financial position. Please see the detailed hedging schedule posted on the Range website under Investor Relations - Financial Information.

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials for natural gas to limit volatility between benchmark and regional prices. The combined fair value of natural gas basis hedges as of September 30, 2022, was a net gain of $23.8 million.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, October 25 at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial in number with passcode.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 24th.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each income statement line to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s Annual or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K or 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.



We believe that the presentation of PV 10 value of our proved reserves is a relevant and useful metric for our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure, or after-tax amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves before taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV 10 is based on prices and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV 10 can be used within the industry and by credit and security analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 1,435,152 $ 849,305 $ 3,824,395 $ 2,074,507 Derivative fair value loss (457,708 ) (652,220 ) (1,636,687 ) (959,782 ) Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 132,681 105,312 326,441 247,337 ARO settlement gain (loss) (b) 8 (3 ) 8 (3 ) Other (b) 412 245 2,267 1,334 Total revenues and other income 1,110,545 302,639 267 % 2,516,424 1,363,393 85 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 20,918 19,926 60,545 56,667 Direct operating – stock-based compensation (c) 372 319 1,083 986 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 323,019 296,510 941,213 853,684 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression – Settlements — — 7,500 — Production and ad valorem taxes 8,428 7,140 22,486 20,179 Brokered natural gas and marketing 126,622 105,392 328,649 245,838 Brokered natural gas and marketing – stock-based compensation (c) 663 446 1,868 1,339 Exploration 7,105 5,513 18,540 15,331 Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 393 368 1,163 1,116 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 3,186 2,000 12,319 7,206 General and administrative 30,714 31,398 94,695 90,300 General and administrative – stock-based compensation (c) 10,402 9,845 32,245 28,632 General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 81 7,818 776 8,375 General and administrative – bad debt expense — — — — Exit and termination costs 11,065 11,789 58,249 9,557 Exit and termination costs – stock-based compensation (c) — — — — Deferred compensation plan (d) 5,795 34,278 59,917 89,551 Interest expense 37,173 54,483 121,137 164,039 Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (c) 1,563 2,326 6,775 6,935 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 69,232 98 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 90,471 93,116 262,573 272,128 Impairment of proved property — — — — Gain on sale of assets (135 ) (78 ) (548 ) (724 ) Total costs and expenses 677,835 682,589 -1 % 2,100,417 1,871,237 12 % Income (loss) before income taxes 432,710 (379,950 ) 214 % 416,007 (507,844 ) 182 % Income tax expense (benefit): Current 6,981 4,484 20,732 7,221 Deferred 52,642 (34,167 ) 26,141 (35,477 ) 59,623 (29,683 ) 46,873 (28,256 ) Net income (loss) $ 373,087 $ (350,267 ) 207 % $ 369,134 $ (479,588 ) 177 % Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 1.52 $ (1.44 ) $ 1.48 $ (1.98 ) Diluted $ 1.49 $ (1.44 ) $ 1.45 $ (1.98 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported: Basic 239,768 243,311 -1 % 242,850 242,692 0 % Diluted 245,023 243,311 1 % 248,360 242,692 2 %





(a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q. (d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 825,016 $ 730,927 Derivative assets 50,772 44,339 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 5,871,600 5,754,656 Transportation and field assets 2,732 3,494 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,567 40,832 Other 73,089 86,259 $ 6,919,776 $ 6,660,507 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 903,623 $ 766,371 Asset retirement obligations 5,310 5,310 Derivative liabilities 652,585 162,767 Current maturities of long-term debt 528,149 218,017 Bank debt — — Senior notes 1,831,675 2,707,770 Total debt 1,831,675 2,707,770 Deferred tax liability 143,814 117,642 Derivative liabilities 155,995 8,216 Deferred compensation liability 85,750 137,102 Operating lease liabilities 37,458 24,861 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 99,268 101,509 Divestiture contract obligation 312,665 325,279 Common stock and retained earnings 2,502,298 2,115,820 Other comprehensive loss 37 (150 ) Common stock held in treasury stock (338,851 ) (30,007 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,163,484 2,085,663 $ 6,919,776 $ 6,660,507





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 1,110,545 $ 302,639 267 % $ 2,516,424 $ 1,363,393 85 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss (6,969 ) 492,763 631,165 720,617 ARO settlement (gain) loss (8 ) 3 (8 ) 3 Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 1,103,568 $ 795,405 39 % $ 3,147,581 $ 2,084,013 51 %



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 373,087 $ (350,267 ) $ 369,134 $ (479,588 ) Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 52,642 (34,167 ) 26,141 (35,477 ) Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 90,471 93,116 262,573 272,128 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 3,186 2,000 12,319 7,206 Derivative fair value loss 457,708 652,220 1,636,687 959,782 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments (464,677 ) (159,457 ) (1,005,522 ) (239,165 ) Divestiture contract obligation, including accretion, net of gain 10,930 11,602 57,791 8,467 Allowance for bad debts — — — — Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other 1,401 1,994 6,521 6,253 Deferred and stock-based compensation 17,242 44,833 95,397 119,946 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and other (135 ) (78 ) (548 ) (724 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 69,232 98 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (25,446 ) (67,066 ) (132,644 ) (116,204 ) Other current assets 3,621 (2,695 ) (19,478 ) (3,574 ) Accounts payable 15,918 13,073 52,292 34,313 Accrued liabilities and other (14,979 ) (13,254 ) (177,806 ) (58,172 ) Net changes in working capital (20,886 ) (69,942 ) (277,636 ) (143,637 ) Net cash provided from operating activities $ 520,969 $ 191,854 $ 1,252,089 $ 475,289 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 520,969 $ 191,854 $ 1,252,089 $ 475,289 Net changes in working capital 20,886 69,942 277,636 143,637 Exploration expense 7,105 5,513 18,540 15,331 Lawsuit settlements 81 7,818 776 8,375 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 7,500 — Non-cash compensation adjustment and other 688 945 1,599 3,453 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 549,729 $ 276,072 $ 1,558,140 $ 646,085 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 245,468 249,780 249,038 249,268 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (5,700 ) (6,469 ) (6,188 ) (6,576 ) Adjusted basic 239,768 243,311 242,850 242,692 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 245,468 249,780 249,038 249,268 Dilutive stock options under treasury method (445 ) (6,469 ) (678 ) (6,576 ) Adjusted dilutive 245,023 243,311 248,360 242,692



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components: Natural gas sales $ 1,053,863 $ 494,917 $ 2,593,540 $ 1,152,283 NGL sales 325,989 309,232 1,039,057 795,173 Oil sales 55,300 45,156 191,798 127,051 Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 1,435,152 $ 849,305 69 % $ 3,824,395 $ 2,074,507 84 % Derivative fair value loss, as reported: $ (457,708 ) $ (652,220 ) $ (1,636,687 ) $ (959,782 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss: Natural gas 449,713 123,932 916,518 132,794 NGLs (4,150 ) 26,142 18,673 77,899 Crude Oil 19,114 9,383 70,331 28,472 Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 6,969 $ (492,763 ) $ (631,165 ) $ (720,617 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural gas $ 176,324 $ 165,864 $ 513,548 $ 486,161 NGLs 146,695 130,221 435,154 366,649 Oil — 425 11 874 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 323,019 $ 296,510 $ 948,713 $ 853,684 Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 604,150 $ 370,985 $ 1,677,022 $ 1,019,489 NGL sales 330,139 283,090 1,020,384 717,274 Oil sales 36,186 35,773 121,467 98,579 Total $ 970,475 $ 689,848 41 % 2,818,873 1,835,342 54 % Production of oil and gas during the periods (a): Natural gas (mcf) 136,862,857 137,713,717 -1 % 399,834,208 399,929,389 0 % NGL (bbl) 9,235,626 9,080,902 2 % 26,473,922 26,977,257 -2 % Oil (bbl) 653,000 710,914 -8 % 2,099,630 2,245,972 -7 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 196,194,613 196,464,613 0 % 571,275,520 575,268,763 -1 % Production of oil and gas – average per day (a): Natural gas (mcf) 1,487,640 1,496,888 -1 % 1,464,594 1,464,943 0 % NGL (bbl) 100,387 98,705 2 % 96,974 98,818 -2 % Oil (bbl) 7,098 7,727 -8 % 7,691 8,227 -7 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,132,550 2,135,485 0 % 2,092,584 2,107,212 -1 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs: Natural gas (mcf) $ 7.70 $ 3.59 114 % $ 6.49 $ 2.88 125 % NGL (bbl) $ 35.30 $ 34.05 4 % $ 39.25 $ 29.48 33 % Oil (bbl) $ 84.69 $ 63.52 33 % $ 91.35 $ 56.57 61 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 7.31 $ 4.32 69 % $ 6.69 $ 3.61 86 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c) Natural gas (mcf) $ 4.41 $ 2.69 64 % $ 4.19 $ 2.55 65 % NGL (bbl) $ 35.75 $ 31.17 15 % $ 38.54 $ 26.59 45 % Oil (bbl) $ 55.42 $ 50.32 10 % $ 57.85 $ 43.89 32 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 4.95 $ 3.51 41 % $ 4.93 $ 3.19 55 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party transportation costs: (d) Natural gas (mcf) $ 3.13 $ 1.49 110 % $ 2.91 $ 1.33 118 % NGL (bbl) $ 19.86 $ 16.83 18 % $ 22.11 $ 13.00 70 % Oil (bbl) $ 55.41 $ 49.72 11 % $ 57.85 $ 43.50 33 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 3.30 $ 2.00 64 % $ 3.27 $ 1.71 91 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.65 $ 1.51 9 % $ 1.66 $ 1.48 12 %





(a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering and compression costs.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Income (loss) from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 432,710 $ (379,950 ) 214 % $ 416,007 $ (507,844 ) 182 % Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on sale of assets (135 ) (78 ) (548 ) (724 ) (Gain) loss on ARO settlements (8 ) 3 (8 ) 3 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (6,969 ) 492,763 631,165 720,617 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 3,186 2,000 12,319 7,206 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 69,232 98 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 7,500 — Lawsuit settlements 81 7,818 776 8,375 Exit and termination costs 11,065 11,789 58,249 9,557 Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation 663 446 1,868 1,339 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 372 319 1,083 986 Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 393 368 1,163 1,116 General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 10,402 9,845 32,245 28,632 Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment 5,795 34,278 59,917 89,551 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 457,555 179,601 155 % 1,290,968 358,912 260 % Income tax expense, as adjusted Current 6,981 4,484 20,732 7,221 Deferred (a) 114,389 44,900 322,742 89,728 Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 336,185 $ 130,217 158 % $ 947,494 $ 261,963 262 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 1.40 $ 0.54 159 % $ 3.90 $ 1.08 261 % Diluted $ 1.37 $ 0.52 163 % $ 3.82 $ 1.05 264 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 245,023 249,607 248,360 248,620





(a) Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2022 and 2021.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTMENT EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss), as reported $ 373,087 $ (350,267 ) $ 369,134 $ (479,588 ) Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on sale of assets (135 ) (78 ) (548 ) (724 ) Loss (gain) on ARO settlements (8 ) 3 (8 ) 3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 69,232 98 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (6,969 ) 492,763 631,165 720,617 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 7,500 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 3,186 2,000 12,319 7,206 Lawsuit settlements 81 7,818 776 8,375 Exit and termination costs 11,065 11,789 58,249 9,557 Non-cash stock-based compensation 11,830 10,978 36,359 32,073 Deferred compensation plan 5,795 34,278 59,917 89,551 Tax impact (61,747 ) (79,067 ) (296,601 ) (125,205 ) Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 336,185 $ 130,217 $ 947,494 $ 261,963 Net income (loss) per diluted share, as reported $ 1.49 $ (1.44 ) $ 1.45 $ (1.98 ) Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share: (Gain) loss on sale of assets (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Loss (gain) on ARO settlements 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 0.28 0.00 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.03 ) 1.97 2.54 2.90 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression settlements — — 0.03 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.03 Lawsuit settlements 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 Exit and termination costs 0.05 0.05 0.23 0.04 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.05 0.04 0.15 0.13 Deferred compensation plan 0.02 0.14 0.24 0.36 Adjustment for rounding differences — — 0.01 (0.01 ) Tax impact (0.25 ) (0.32 ) (1.19 ) (0.50 ) Dilutive share impact (rabbi trust and other) 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.05 Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 1.37 $ 0.52 $ 3.82 $ 1.05 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 1.40 $ 0.54 $ 3.90 $ 1.08 Diluted $ 1.37 $ 0.52 $ 3.82 $ 1.05



