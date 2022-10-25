English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial calendar) 25 October 2022 at 13:00 EEST

UPM’s financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2023

In 2023, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

Financial Statements Release for the year 2022 will be published on 2 February 2023 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

Interim Report for January–March (Q1) will be published on 25 April 2023 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

Half-year financial report for January–June (Q1-Q2) will be published on 25 July 2023 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

Interim Report for January–September (Q1-Q3) will be published on 24 October 2023 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST.

Annual Report 2022 including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM’s website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 9, 2023.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 12 April 2023 starting at 14:00 hrs EEST.

