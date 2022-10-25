Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on October 26 Register Now

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 43rd Emerging Growth Conference on October 26, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the conference here.

Submit your Questions for any of the presenting companies in advance to: Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Be sure to reference the Company the question is directed to.

The schedule for October 26, 2022, is as follows:

(All times are Eastern Time Zone)

We may see some schedule changes on Wednesday. To stay current on the schedule, please follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmergingGrowthC

11:00 – 11:30

American Metals Recovery & Recycling, Inc. DBA Multiband Global (OTC Pink: AMRR)

Keynote speaker: Jerry Frizin, CEO

11:30 – 12:00

Ameri Metro, Inc. (OTC: ARMT)

Keynote speaker: Shah Mathias, Founder & CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Hemostemix (OTCQB: HMTXF) (TSX: HEM)

Keynote speaker: Thomas Smeenk Co-Founder, President, CEO

12:30 – 1:00

Grizzly Discoveries, Inc. (OTCQB: GZDIF) (TSXV: GZD)

Keynote speaker: Mike Dufresne, Technical Consultant / Advisor

1:00 – 1:30

RetinalGeniX Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: RTGN)

Keynote speakers: Dr. Jerry Katz, President, CEO & Chairman

Also: Dr. Vinay Mehindru, MD, MBA & Dr. Larry Perich, DO

1:30 – 2:00

Silver Bullet Mines (OTC Pink: SBMCF) (TSXV: SBMI)

Keynote speaker: Peter Clausi VP Capital Markets, Director

2:00 – 2:30

Dronedek – A Private company

Keynote speaker: Dan O’Toole, CEO

2:30 – 3:00

Avricore Health Inc. (OTC: AVCRF) (TSXV: AVCR)

Keynote speaker: Hector Bremner, CEO

All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an “in person” event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.

