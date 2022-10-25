IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Eileen Mockus, CEO of Coyuchi Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Eileen Mockus, President and CEO of Coyuchi Inc., the gold standard in sustainable luxury home goods.

Throughout the interview, Mockus provided an introduction to Coyuchi and discussed the company’s position as a trailblazer in sustainably produced goods for the environmentally conscious home.

“Coyuchi is an organic, sustainable luxury home goods brand. We provide bedding, bath, apparel, and lifestyle goods for your home,” Mockus said. “We have a coastal-inspired aesthetic. We’re known for great quality and durability, and that’s in the midst of home brands that are just about the look. We’re delivering more. We’ve got 100% certified organic cotton materials; we follow safe processing fair trade practices; and our customer base is primarily our own. We are omnichannel, with 80% of our sales coming directly from Coyuchi.com, supplemented with high-end retail partners Nordstrom and Anthropologie, as well as high-end boutiques and hotels across the country.”

Coyuchi is currently accepting investment as part of a Regulation A+ offering. For more information, visit the company’s profile on Manhattan Street Capital and review its Offering Circular.

Mockus then discussed her extensive background in the textiles industry and those of the other members of Coyuchi’s leadership team.

“I’ve worked in retail for over 25 years. I started out in textile development in the outdoor industry with Patagonia and The North Face. I then moved into home goods, working for the Pottery Barn brands. I really just love the combination of what’s possible in textiles and sustainability while running a business focused on those attributes,” she continued. “Sitting with me in the executive suite, we’ve got Marcus Chung, Coyuchi’s COO. He’s overseeing our supply chain, sustainability initiatives, and IT initiatives. He’s got a great background in DTC brands like ThirdLove and Stitch Fix, as well as national retailers like The Children’s Place.

“In marketing, our CMO is Sejal Solanki. She was previously the VP of Ecommerce at Charlotte Russe. With Coyuchi, she oversees digital marketing – site experience, brand marketing, and ecommerce strategy. I also want to mention Margot Lyons, our Director of Sustainability and Sourcing. She works with our strategic partners to ensure that our company’s sustainability standards are met through our supply chain and back to the farm. There’s a bigger team behind that, but those are some of the key players at Coyuchi.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Eileen Mockus, President and CEO of Coyuchi Inc., to learn more about the company’s recent growth milestones, as well as its operational goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Coyuchi Inc.

Coyuchi offers sustainably produced luxury home textile products. Its principal business activity is the design, development, import and sale of coastal-inspired organic bedding, sheets, towels, apparel and other home goods for the environmentally conscious home. Rooted in Point Reyes, California, Coyuchi was founded in 1991 with the aim of creating organic cotton textiles free of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers used on conventional cotton farms. For 30 years, the company has explored organic farming and sustainable textiles, and it continues to push the organic textile market forward. Coyuchi strives for the highest sustainability and social responsibility standards, through its circularity initiatives and recycled products and by supporting regenerative agriculture. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Coyuchi.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Coyuchi Communications

Ashley Angello & Hannah Cosgrove

Coyuchi

aangello@coyuchi.com

hannah@nouvelle-noir.com