Syncfusion Named Sample Vendor of Embedded Analytics in Four Recent Gartner® Reports

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has been named as a Sample Vendor of embedded analytics in four recent Gartner reports:

“At Syncfusion, we believe in the utility of embedded analytics everywhere, which is why we’ve put so much effort into dozens of sample dashboards , spanning more than 20 industries,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “In our opinion, embedded analytics is an invaluable tool in any business that generates data. Without analytics, data languishes, and businesses miss opportunities for growth—growth in customers, revenue, products, and more.”

Gartner Hype Cycle reports analyze technologies in terms of expectations over time. In these reports, embedded analytics is placed on the climb toward wider adoption and understanding, with an estimated timeline of maturation of two to five years.

Syncfusion believes that the unique value of embedded analytics is that it puts a company’s data to work within the day-to-day applications that the company already employs. The company’s embedded analytics platform, Bold BI :

Provides a rich, interactive dashboard editor for easily creating stunning, cutting-edge visual dashboards without having to install any software.

Is designed from the ground up to live within an embedded environment.

Supports integration with more than 120 data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle.

Encourages collaboration with other stakeholders, regardless of technological expertise.

Makes critical business data immediately digestible.

From raw data sources to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI bridges the gap between data and actionable insights in record time.

Syncfusion was also listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s 2022 Finance Technology Bullseye Report. Gartner places embedded analytics in the edge of the exploring phase, nearly crossing over into adopting, writing that “Advanced data and analytics (including AI) is the category where we see the most technologies delivering high value and where finance executives expect to increase investments…In fact, 15% of survey respondents indicated that in the next two years, they will invest far more than now in advanced data and analytics.”

For more information on the rich feature set provided by Bold BI, visit boldbi.com/features . To try Bold BI for yourself, free for 15 days, download the free trial .

Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Ginger Reed

Syncfusion, Inc.,

Phone: +1 919.481.1974

E-mail: gingerr@syncfusion.com