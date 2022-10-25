Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market to Reach US$ 22,807.70 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water soluble NPK fertilizers market was valued at US$ 13,274.3 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key trends and analysis of Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market

Water soluble fertilizers are available into powdered and liquid form. The Ancient crops which are Medicinal and Aromatic are used as water fertilizers which include nitrogen phosphorous and potassium. Its major application is to protect plants from diseases and crop-damaging insects like: Aphids, mealy bugs, mites, scale and whiteflies which firstly affect stems, fruit, or roots. Along with medicinal and aromatic crops, vegetables and fruits also glow by using water soluble NPK fertilizers.

Water-soluble fertilizer are known as a multi-compound fertilizer as they can dissolve in water more easily, which result in absorption of water-soluble fertilizers by the crops relatively high comparison to chemical fertilizers. The exact amount of nutrient which is necessary for every plant can be given through this water soluble fertilizers. Additionally, roots gets strong through this fertilizers and it also stops ground water contamination.

Irrigation technology is appropriate for this fertilizers. Water soluble NPK fertilizers are concluded with macro-nutrients which involve potassium (K), nitrogen (N) and phosphorous (P). Every macro-nutrient helps to increases soil fertility. Nitrogen consists of enzymatic which create proteins and is critical to the photosynthetic process. Nitrogen goes directly to the root like groundnut shows nitrogen in the form of granule Phosphorus, plays an important role in crop growth. Moreover phosphorus helps to grow height in plants.

Key Market Takeaways:

Water Soluble NPK Fertilizer Market Analysis by Dry Product like Granules. Nitrogenous like Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Calcium Nitrate, Micronutrients like Iron, Manganese, Zinc Phosphate like Mono-ammonium phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Mono-Potassium Phosphate. Potassium. Potassium chloride , Potassium sulfate, Potassium nitrate Cereals, Vegetables, Fruits, Plantation, Greenhouse Crops

Major players strategies in water soluble NPK fertilizers include such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand of water soluble fertilizer NPK. NPK helps to improve soil fertility by using irrigation technique.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in water soluble NPK fertilizers include Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works, Apple Agro., Volkschem Crop Science Pvt Ltd., Singhal Commodities Pvt Ltd.,Samruddhi Green Crop Care Pvt Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market, By Application: Foliar Fertigation

Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type: Field Crops Horticultural Crops Ornamentals Others

Global Water Soluble NPK Fertilizers Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa





