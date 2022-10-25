First Orion Selected to First Cohort of Apprenticeship Ambassadors by the U.S. Department of Labor

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces its designation as an apprenticeship ambassador for the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). As an apprenticeship ambassador, First Orion will support DOL’s goals of modernizing apprenticeships by increasing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in Registered Apprenticeship Programs.



DOL’s apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to promote and expand awareness of the benefits of Registered Apprenticeship programs, identify and scale innovative practices and partnerships, increase access and support for underrepresented and underserved populations, and communicate the business case for Registered Apprenticeship programs as a mainstream workforce strategy.

First Orion launched its first apprenticeship program in 2018 to address a workforce need for mobile developers. The technology solutions provider has since completed 19 programs geared toward data analysts, automation engineers, product analysts, software engineers and more. First Orion’s apprenticeship program provides apprentices a full salary, benefits and the opportunity to work on projects that offer impactful learning experiences that contribute to the company’s product development. Since its inception, the apprenticeship program has yielded a 96% apprentice retention rate.

“Apprenticeship programs are a powerful tool for companies, especially in the technology realm, when executed effectively by integrating apprentices just like a newly hired employee,” said Nesia Dotson, learning & development program manager at First Orion. “We’re honored to be included in the U.S. Department of Labor’s first cohort of apprentices charged with innovating the apprenticeship landscape and moving the nation’s workforce forward. Our experience executing these programs has generated best practices we want to share with the rest of the nation’s businesses.”

