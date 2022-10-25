Rapid International Growth Earns NP Digital the Adweek Fastest Growing Agency Award in Four Categories

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, continues its rapid global growth earning it more noteworthy industry recognition. Adweek’s 2022 Fastest Growing Agencies recognizes NP Digital as the #1 fastest growing large and international agency with over 500 employees, #2 fastest growing in both categories with 201-500+ employees.

The agency also ranks #6 fastest growing minority-owned agency and 15 out of 75 overall. NP Digital increased revenue by 261% from 2019 to 2021 with steady growth in the U.S. International business for the agency continues to surpass expectations with office additions in Australia, Canada, and the UK responding particularly well to the agency’s omnichannel data-driven marketing approach.

“This award signifies the culmination of dedication and hard work from all 750 global NP Digital employees, and it is even more meaningful to receive this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “As we look ahead at what’s to come, we can expect to see additional global expansion coming soon and an unwavering commitment to our well-established standards of quality and customer satisfaction.”

To sustain its triple digit growth, NP Digital is heavily investing in staff expertise and technology to guide its data-driven strategies. Earlier this year the agency announced the acquisition of AnswerThePublic to deepen its advanced data and consumer insights.

This recognition joins a growing list of accolades announced this month including Agency of the Year for Paid Search and three other campaign awards from Search Engine Land, and Best SEO Campaign and Best SEM Campaign from OMMA Awards.

About the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies:

To be eligible for Adweek’s Fastest Growing list, agencies provided three years of earned revenue, from 2019 to 2021, and had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and Adweek performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.