Freddie Mac Multifamily Awards BH 2022 Impact Sponsor of the Year

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac Multifamily today named BH Management Services (BH) as its 2022 Impact Sponsor of the Year. The award recognizes BH’s efforts to preserve and create affordable rental housing while advancing tenants’ interests through a series of unique initiatives. Freddie Mac created the Impact Sponsor of the Year Award in 2021, making BH the second recipient.



“From the way they have sought to build a diverse and inclusive team, to their focus on building communities that are sustainable for tenants and the environment, BH is a multifamily company that puts people first,” said Steve Johnson, vice president of Production & Sales for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “We’re proud to name BH our second annual Impact Sponsor of the Year. They set a great example for the industry by proving that you can both do good and do well.”

With approximately 100,000 units managed and 50,000 owned, BH is using its scale to make a difference in the lives of residents. The company leverages Freddie Mac’s credit-building initiative to report renters on-time rent payments, helping residents establish a solid foundation for their financial futures. BH also offers flexible rent payment arrangements and works with residents to deliver millions in rental assistance each year.

BH has focused on reducing the environmental footprint of its multifamily properties with energy and water-saving measures that lead to more ecologically and financially sustainable homes. BH is also a multifamily Diversity, Equity and Inclusion industry pioneer, with a management team that is over 50% women and a workforce that’s more than 50% diverse.

"At BH, we’re focused on creating spaces where people live and thrive,” says Joanna Zabriskie, CEO of BH. “We believe that how we do business — and the decisions we make — can have a real impact on people and communities, so we’re continually evolving our practice to make BH a better place to work and live for all.”

In addition to its Impact Sponsor of the Year Award, Freddie Mac also created an impact sponsor cohort to identify actions that can and are making a social impact in multifamily housing. The inaugural cohort includes Bridge Investment Group, CAF Capital, ColRich, Comunidad Partners, Fairstead, Greatwater Opportunity Capital, Kairos Investment Management, MRK Partners, Openpath Investments and Stoneweg.

More information about Freddie Mac Multifamily’s impact sponsor initiative is available on the company website. Nominations for the 2023 award will open in early 2023.

