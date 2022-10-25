Trading update 30 September 2022

English Dutch French

STRONG OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND INCREASE OF THE OUTLOOK

• Increase in net result from core activities of 10.3% to € 31.1M (30 September 2021: € 28.2M);

• Slight increase in net asset value per share to € 77.87 (31 December 2021: € 77.19);

• Stable debt ratio of 28.5% (31 December 2021: 28.2%);

• Stable EPRA occupancy rate of the retail portfolio at 97.2% (30 June 2022: 97.0%);

• Strong increase in EPRA occupancy rate of the office portfolio to 82.4% (30 June 2022: 77.2%);

• Slight increase in the fair value of the investment properties portfolio at € 939.1M (31 December 2021: € 926M); and

• Increase of the outlook for the net result from core activities per share at the high end of the range between € 4.80 and € 4.85.





Attachment