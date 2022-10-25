First Bank Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $10.2 Million

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) (the “Bank”) today announced results for the third quarter of 2022, highlighted by net income of $10.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Return on average assets, return on average equity, and return on average tangible equityi for the third quarter of 2022 were 1.57%, 14.46% and 15.55%, respectively. In the third quarter of 2021, First Bank reported net income of $9.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, and return on average assets, return on average equity, and return on average tangible equityi of 1.46%, 13.86% and 14.90%, respectively.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Total loans of $2.25 billion on September 30, 2022, reflected growth of $30.3 million, or 1.4%, from the end of the second quarter of 2022 and were up $138.5 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2021. Organic loan growth, excluding the decline in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaled $36.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Total deposits of $2.19 billion on September 30, 2022, were up $25.0 million, or 1.2%, from the end of the linked second quarter and up $75.6 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2021.

Asset quality metrics remained solid during the quarter, with annualized net charge offs to average loans of 0.13% during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.23% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.62% on December 31, 2021, and 0.54% on June 30, 2022.

Continued focus on cost containment resulted in the seventh consecutive quarter of an efficiency ratioii below 50%, at 46.01% for the third quarter of 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick L. Ryan, said, “Our third quarter 2022 performance reflects continued organic loan growth, excluding the decline in PPP loans, of 6.5% annualized and net interest margin expansion driven by higher loan rates which outpaced increases in deposit costs. We have renewed our focus on deposit gathering initiatives and remain focused on generating strong returns for shareholders as we continue to grow organically while thoughtfully managing expenses.”

“Exceptional asset quality metrics are reflected in the decline in nonperforming and past due loans during the current quarter. Annualized net charge offs were 0.13% of average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and related to opportunities to further strengthen our credit quality.”

“We are pleased to announce another $0.06 quarterly dividend, reflecting an annualized yield of 1.65% based on our common stock’s October 18, 2022, closing price of $14.57 per share. From January 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, we repurchased 245,942 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $3.4 million, or an average price of $13.99 per share. We also recently received regulatory approval for a new share repurchase program, which allows us to repurchase up to 1,200,000 shares for an aggregate repurchase price of up to $19.2 million through September 30, 2023.”

“In August, the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) again affirmed our investment grade credit ratings. Their report cited our improved earnings profile in recent years, enhanced core deposit base, and the building of scale within our operating footprint through both effectively integrated acquisitions and organic growth. We believe KBRA’s report is another validation of our approach to building franchise value for our shareholders. We remain focused on opportunities to provide additional value to our shareholders and we believe the recently announced dividend and share repurchase program contribute to this objective.”

“We are confident that our strong financial position will allow us to generate strong shareholder returns as we move forward.”

Income Statement

The Bank’s net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $24.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 18.2%, compared to $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.7 million, or 7.2%, compared to $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the comparable prior year quarter was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $5.1 million offset somewhat by an increase of $1.3 million in total interest expense. The net interest income increase from the linked second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $3.1 million partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.5 million.

The increase in interest and dividend income (interest income) during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in our average balance of loans coupled with an increase in the average rate on loans. Average loan balances were $194.5 million higher and the average rate on loans was 43 basis points higher during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Average loan balances were $43.6 million higher and the average rate on loans was 37 basis points higher during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Compared to the year-ago quarter and the linked second quarter, despite a decrease in PPP loan fees, loan growth and the rising rate environment led to improved interest income. Interest income from loans included $200,000 in PPP loan fees in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $768,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and $493,000 in the linked second quarter of 2022. Also impacting loan interest income in the third quarter of 2022 was loan prepayment income of $503,000, compared to $166,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $682,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As the industry experienced increases in the Federal Funds effective rate of 300 basis points during the first nine months of 2022, the Bank’s continued efforts to contain deposit costs resulted in the average rate on interest bearing deposits increasing 35 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and increased 36 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $68.6 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 12.0%, compared to $61.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in the 2022 year to date net interest income was also driven by robust growth in average loans, which increased by $141.9 million, or 7.0%, from the prior year period coupled with an increase of 11 basis points in the average rate on loans.

The third quarter 2022 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.97%, an increase of 43 basis points compared to the comparable prior year quarter and an increase of 21 basis points from the linked second quarter of 2022. The Bank’s margin continues to benefit from the increase in average interest earning assets, improving earning asset yields and actively managing the cost of funds. The year-to-date tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.77%, an increase of 20 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in the nine-month net interest margin was principally a result of the increase in interest earning assets, primarily loans, higher earning asset yields and the relatively stable cost of interest bearing deposits.

The Bank’s provision for loan losses was $216,000 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $158,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million for the linked second quarter 2022. The Bank’s provision for loan losses was $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the same period in 2021. The provision for loan losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, reflects consistent organic loan growth and continued strong asset quality.

Third quarter 2022 non-interest income of $944,000 compares to $1.9 million during the third quarter of 2021. The decrease between the periods was primarily the result of a decline in Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales, and a continued decline in loan swap activity, which collectively more than offset the increase in income from service fees from deposit accounts. Non-interest income totaled $3.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2021. This decrease in non-interest income for the first nine months of 2022 was a result of lower gains on sale of loans, lower loan fees and lower gains on recovery of acquired loans, predominantly the result of a reduction in Small Business Administration loan sales and a decline in loan swap activity, primarily due to the current market conditions.

Non-interest expense for third quarter 2022 of $11.7 million, increased $1.2 million, or 11.5%, compared to $10.5 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense compared to third quarter 2021 was primarily a result of a $403,000, or 6.2%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, along with lesser increases in occupancy and equipment, other professional fees, data processing, and other expense. Partially offsetting these increases were no merger-related expenses to date in 2022. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due primarily to annual salary increases and an increase in the number of employees, partially due to the employees added from our acquisition of two branches during the fourth quarter of 2021. The increases in the other categories were primarily due to increased activity associated with a growing company and inflationary pressures.

On a linked quarter basis, third quarter 2022 non-interest expense increased $328,000, or 2.9%, compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. This increase was also primarily due to salary and employee benefits increases from continuing to hire additional talent.

Non-interest expense for the first nine months of 2022 totaled $34.3 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 9.4%, compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily a result of higher salaries and employee benefits, other expense, other professional fees, travel and entertainment expense and higher data processing costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expenses, no merger-related expenses and lower legal fees.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $3.3 million with an effective tax rate of 24.7%, compared to $3.0 million with an effective tax rate of 24.7% for the third quarter of 2021 and $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 24.4% for the second quarter of 2022. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $8.7 million with an effective tax rate of 24.2%, compared to $8.9 million for the first nine months of 2021 with an effective tax rate of 24.5%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets on September 30, 2022, were $2.63 billion, an increase of $114.9 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2021. Total loans increased $138.5 million, or 6.6%, to $2.25 billion on September 30, 2022, compared to $2.11 billion on December 31, 2021. The increase in loans during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, reflects net non-PPP organic loan growth of $185.7 million, offset somewhat by a decline in PPP loans of $47.2 million, as such loans continue to be forgiven. Total loans increased $30.3 million, or 1.4%, from $2.22 billion on June 30, 2022, reflecting organic, net non-PPP loan growth of $36.5 million, offset somewhat by a decline in PPP loans of $6.2 million. PPP loans outstanding on September 30, 2022, were $3.9 million.

Total deposits were $2.19 billion on September 30, 2022, an increase of $75.6 million, or 3.6%, from $2.11 billion on December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $584.0 million on September 30, 2022, an increase of $25.2 million, or 4.5%, from December 31, 2021. The Bank continues to focus efforts on deposit gathering initiatives and enhancing its deposit mix and, as of September 30, 2022, non-interest bearing deposits were 26.7% and time deposits were 18.3% of total deposits. Total deposits increased by $25.0 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2022, with interest bearing deposits increasing $41.4 million, offset somewhat by a $16.4 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $280.7 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $266.7 million on December 31, 2021. The growth of $14.1 million, or 5.3%, was primarily a result of year-to-date net income of $27.2 million, partially offset by a $7.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, $3.4 million in treasury stock purchases and cash dividends paid of $3.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due to an increase in unrealized losses on the Bank’s available for sale investment securities, primarily resulting from the current interest rate environment.

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.51%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.36%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.36%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.47%.

Asset Quality

First Bank’s asset quality metrics remained solid during the period ended September 30, 2022. Net charge offs of $705,000 for the third quarter of 2022 were 0.13% of average loans on an annualized basis. This compares to net recoveries of $121,000, or annualized recoveries of 0.02% of average loans, for the third quarter of 2021 and net charge offs of $404,000, or an annualized 0.07%, for the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans were $5.1 million on September 30, 2022, down from $13.0 million on December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans on September 30, 2022, declined to 0.23%, compared to 0.62% on December 31, 2021, and 0.54% on June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 480.61% on September 30, 2022, compared with 182.65% on December 31, 2021, and 210.58% on June 30, 2022.

COVID-19 Response

First Bank participated in the PPP, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), during 2020 and 2021. The PPP was a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the SBA. The PPP provided borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilized the loan proceeds to cover compensation and other business-related operating costs. The PPP ended on May 31, 2021, but the PPP loan forgiveness process is ongoing. As of September 30, 2022, First Bank had 39 PPP loans with outstanding balances of $3.9 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, PPP loans totaling $6.2 million were forgiven and the Bank realized $200,000 in loan fees on these loans as any deferred fees remaining on the forgiven loans were accelerated. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank had $136,000 in remaining unamortized fees associated with outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Cash Dividend Declared

On October 18, 2022, First Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022, payable on November 25, 2022.

Conference Call

First Bank will host its earnings call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 9:00 AM eastern time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-844-200-6205 and the access code is 906842. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code 006079) from one hour after the end of the conference call until January 24, 2023. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.6 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of inflation and declines in housing market values; the impact of disease pandemics, including COVID-19, on First Bank’s operations, customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.

_________________________________

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 50,888 $ 25,076 Federal funds sold 25,000 - Interest bearing deposits with banks 31,629 129,431 Cash and cash equivalents 107,517 154,507 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 1,293 2,170 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 98,305 94,584 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $39,674 at September 30, 2022 and $39,718 at December 31, 2021) 43,910 39,547 Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,439 5,856 Other investments 8,335 8,062 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,250,529 2,111,991 Less: Allowance for loan losses 24,545 23,746 Net loans 2,225,984 2,088,245 Premises and equipment, net 10,140 9,883 Other real estate owned, net 293 772 Accrued interest receivable 6,898 5,681 Bank-owned life insurance 57,745 56,633 Goodwill 17,826 17,826 Other intangible assets, net 1,773 2,145 Deferred income taxes 13,544 11,081 Other assets 25,210 13,306 Total assets $ 2,625,212 $ 2,510,298 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 584,024 $ 558,775 Interest bearing deposits 1,606,168 1,555,827 Total deposits 2,190,192 2,114,602 Borrowings 90,806 81,835 Subordinated debentures 29,703 29,620 Accrued interest payable 900 399 Other liabilities 32,862 17,176 Total liabilities 2,344,463 2,243,632 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,072,290 shares issued and 19,447,206 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 20,851,506 shares issued and 19,472,364 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 104,481 103,704 Additional paid-in capital 80,368 79,563 Retained earnings 119,598 95,924 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,939 ) (206 ) Treasury stock, 1,625,084 shares at September 30, 2022 and 1,379,142 shares at December 31, 2021 (15,759 ) (12,319 ) Total stockholders' equity 280,749 266,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,625,212 $ 2,510,298





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 788 $ 571 $ 2,053 $ 1,596 Investment securities—tax-exempt 39 40 109 133 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 498 168 888 524 Loans, including fees 26,673 22,150 72,697 66,345 Total interest and dividend income 27,998 22,929 75,747 68,598 Interest Expense Deposits 2,737 1,266 5,008 4,579 Borrowings 258 442 796 1,449 Subordinated debentures 440 440 1,321 1,321 Total interest expense 3,435 2,148 7,125 7,349 Net interest income 24,563 20,781 68,622 61,249 Provision for loan losses 216 158 2,156 (1,057 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,347 20,623 66,466 62,306 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 236 173 731 514 Loan fees (33 ) 139 314 954 Income from bank-owned life insurance 369 378 1,112 1,050 Gains on sale of loans 2 651 292 1,500 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 122 170 456 681 Other non-interest income 248 390 769 844 Total non-interest income 944 1,901 3,674 5,543 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,880 6,477 20,122 18,175 Occupancy and equipment 1,477 1,260 4,282 4,497 Legal fees 188 139 502 639 Other professional fees 619 451 1,998 1,510 Regulatory fees 252 189 678 685 Directors' fees 172 220 570 655 Data processing 674 537 1,859 1,680 Marketing and advertising 164 150 505 525 Travel and entertainment 91 44 290 83 Insurance 187 191 538 483 Other real estate owned expense, net 72 16 269 97 Merger-related expenses - 145 - 145 Other expense 961 703 2,655 2,153 Total non-interest expense 11,737 10,522 34,268 31,327 Income Before Income Taxes 13,554 12,002 35,872 36,522 Income tax expense 3,348 2,966 8,685 8,932 Net Income $ 10,206 $ 9,036 $ 27,187 $ 27,590 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ 1.39 $ 1.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ 1.38 $ 1.39 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.09 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,451,189 19,629,134 19,523,069 19,659,227 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,668,133 19,842,817 19,742,399 19,851,429





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Average

Average Average

Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 145,783 $ 835 2.27 % $ 122,494 $ 619 2.00 % Loans (3) 2,224,829 26,673 4.76 % 2,030,351 22,150 4.33 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 74,493 406 2.16 % 163,386 62 0.15 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 5,248 72 5.44 % 6,833 90 5.23 % Other investments 8,223 20 0.96 % 6,542 16 0.97 % Total interest earning assets (2) 2,458,576 28,006 4.52 % 2,329,606 22,937 3.91 % Allowance for loan losses (25,283 ) (23,388 ) Non-interest earning assets 142,449 150,399 Total assets $ 2,575,742 $ 2,456,617 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 338,639 $ 397 0.47 % $ 225,546 $ 51 0.09 % Money market deposits 713,594 1,458 0.81 % 657,058 424 0.26 % Savings deposits 182,771 228 0.49 % 185,093 178 0.38 % Time deposits 350,859 654 0.74 % 446,865 613 0.54 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,585,863 2,737 0.68 % 1,514,562 1,266 0.33 % Borrowings 64,330 258 1.59 % 103,055 442 1.70 % Subordinated debentures 29,685 440 5.93 % 29,576 440 5.95 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,679,878 3,435 0.81 % 1,647,193 2,148 0.52 % Non-interest bearing deposits 590,421 534,586 Other liabilities 25,350 16,242 Stockholders' equity 280,093 258,596 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,575,742 $ 2,456,617 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 24,571 3.71 % 20,789 3.39 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.97 % 3.54 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (8 ) (8 ) Net interest income $ 24,563 $ 20,781 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Average

Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 140,452 $ 2,185 2.08 % $ 113,586 $ 1,757 2.07 % Loans (3) 2,179,357 72,697 4.46 % 2,037,460 66,345 4.35 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 101,101 627 0.83 % 130,189 202 0.21 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 5,428 200 4.93 % 7,784 275 4.72 % Other investments 8,129 61 1.00 % 6,526 47 0.96 % Total interest earning assets (2) 2,434,467 75,770 4.16 % 2,295,545 68,626 4.00 % Allowance for loan losses (24,608 ) (23,829 ) Non-interest earning assets 145,989 139,743 Total assets $ 2,555,848 $ 2,411,459 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 322,353 $ 595 0.25 % $ 212,518 $ 165 0.10 % Money market deposits 719,028 2,548 0.47 % 617,249 1,368 0.30 % Savings deposits 184,767 572 0.41 % 179,184 574 0.43 % Time deposits 340,822 1,293 0.51 % 478,934 2,472 0.69 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,566,970 5,008 0.43 % 1,487,885 4,579 0.41 % Borrowings 69,571 796 1.53 % 126,220 1,449 1.53 % Subordinated debentures 29,659 1,321 5.94 % 29,547 1,321 5.96 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,666,200 7,125 0.57 % 1,643,652 7,349 0.60 % Non-interest bearing deposits 593,638 501,809 Other liabilities 21,284 15,798 Stockholders' equity 274,726 250,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,555,848 $ 2,411,459 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 68,645 3.59 % 61,277 3.40 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.77 % 3.57 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (23 ) (28 ) Net interest income $ 68,622 $ 61,249 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 24,563 $ 22,910 $ 21,149 $ 20,641 $ 20,781 Provision for loan losses 216 1,298 642 825 158 Non-interest income 944 1,463 1,267 2,211 1,901 Non-interest expense 11,737 11,409 11,122 11,825 10,522 Income tax expense 3,348 2,843 2,494 2,363 2,966 Net income 10,206 8,823 8,158 7,839 9,036 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.46 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2) 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.48 % Return on average equity (1) 14.46 % 12.92 % 12.25 % 11.77 % 13.86 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2) 14.46 % 12.92 % 12.25 % 12.36 % 14.04 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 15.55 % 13.93 % 13.22 % 12.63 % 14.90 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 15.55 % 13.93 % 13.22 % 13.26 % 15.09 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.97 % 3.76 % 3.57 % 3.52 % 3.54 % Total cost of deposits (1) 0.50 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.25 % Efficiency ratio (2) 46.01 % 46.81 % 49.62 % 49.57 % 45.75 % SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 19,447,206 19,483,415 19,634,744 19,472,364 19,464,388 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.45 0.41 0.40 0.46 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 0.52 0.45 0.41 0.42 0.46 Tangible book value per share (2) 13.43 13.08 12.79 12.67 12.45 Book value per share 14.44 14.10 13.81 13.69 13.37 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 13.67 $ 13.98 $ 14.22 $ 14.51 $ 14.09 Market value / Tangible book value 101.80 % 106.84 % 111.14 % 114.53 % 113.21 % Market capitalization $ 265,843 $ 272,378 $ 279,206 $ 282,544 $ 274,253 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 10.02 % 10.00 % 9.84 % 9.91 % 10.01 % Stockholders' equity / assets 10.69 % 10.70 % 10.53 % 10.62 % 10.67 % Loans / deposits 102.75 % 102.54 % 98.80 % 99.88 % 97.96 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 705 $ 404 $ 247 $ 6 $ (121 ) Nonperforming loans 5,107 11,888 12,591 13,001 11,488 Nonperforming assets 5,400 12,181 12,884 13,773 11,967 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.00 % (0.02 %) Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.23 % 0.54 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.21 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.55 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.09 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.09 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 480.61 % 210.58 % 191.72 % 182.65 % 199.57 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 2,625,212 $ 2,568,137 $ 2,573,845 $ 2,510,298 $ 2,438,020 Total loans 2,250,529 2,220,223 2,151,751 2,111,991 2,004,289 Total deposits 2,190,192 2,165,163 2,177,895 2,114,602 2,045,966 Total stockholders' equity 280,749 274,702 271,068 266,666 260,179 Number of full-time equivalent employees (4) 228 233 219 217 209 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation. (3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes 8 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2022.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 323,984 $ 321,205 $ 321,979 $ 350,103 $ 308,991 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 512,261 517,791 493,999 470,022 444,635 Investor 934,490 917,905 888,622 848,021 832,727 Construction and development 126,206 117,011 96,585 109,292 112,112 Multi-family 214,819 201,269 193,865 173,728 145,245 Total commercial real estate 1,787,776 1,753,976 1,673,071 1,601,063 1,534,719 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 96,194 98,841 99,992 106,204 103,890 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 31,670 30,491 30,485 31,375 29,998 Total residential real estate 127,864 129,332 130,477 137,579 133,888 Consumer and other 14,654 19,694 30,096 27,762 31,946 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 2,254,278 2,224,207 2,155,623 2,116,507 2,009,544 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,749 ) (3,984 ) (3,872 ) (4,516 ) (5,255 ) Total loans $ 2,250,529 $ 2,220,223 $ 2,151,751 $ 2,111,991 $ 2,004,289 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 14.4 % 14.5 % 15.0 % 16.6 % 15.4 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 22.8 % 23.3 % 23.0 % 22.3 % 22.2 % Investor 41.5 % 41.3 % 41.3 % 40.1 % 41.5 % Construction and development 5.6 % 5.3 % 4.5 % 5.2 % 5.6 % Multi-family 9.5 % 9.1 % 9.0 % 8.2 % 7.2 % Total commercial real estate 79.4 % 79.0 % 77.8 % 75.8 % 76.5 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.6 % 5.0 % 5.2 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Total residential real estate 5.7 % 5.8 % 6.0 % 6.5 % 6.7 % Consumer and other 0.7 % 0.9 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.7 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.2 %) (0.2 %) (0.2 %) (0.3 %) (0.3 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 584,025 $ 600,402 $ 597,333 $ 558,775 $ 536,905 Interest bearing demand deposits 343,041 318,687 314,564 293,647 241,869 Money market and savings deposits 860,577 929,075 936,848 871,074 845,607 Time deposits 402,549 316,999 329,150 391,106 421,585 Total Deposits $ 2,190,192 $ 2,165,163 $ 2,177,895 $ 2,114,602 $ 2,045,966 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 26.7 % 27.7 % 27.4 % 26.4 % 26.3 % Interest bearing demand deposits 15.7 % 14.7 % 14.5 % 13.9 % 11.8 % Money market and savings deposits 39.3 % 42.9 % 43.0 % 41.2 % 41.3 % Time deposits 18.3 % 14.7 % 15.1 % 18.5 % 20.6 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 10,206 $ 8,823 $ 8,158 $ 7,839 $ 9,036 Average stockholders' equity $ 280,093 $ 273,829 $ 270,147 $ 264,216 $ 258,596 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,669 19,823 19,916 17,910 17,937 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 260,424 $ 254,006 $ 250,231 $ 246,306 $ 240,659 Return on Average Tangible equity (1) 15.55 % 13.93 % 13.22 % 12.63 % 14.90 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 280,749 $ 274,702 $ 271,068 $ 266,666 $ 260,179 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,599 19,768 19,854 19,971 17,920 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 261,150 $ 254,934 $ 251,214 $ 246,695 $ 242,259 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 19,447,206 19,483,415 19,634,744 19,472,364 19,464,388 Tangible book value per share $ 13.43 $ 13.08 $ 12.79 $ 12.67 $ 12.45 Tangible Equity / Assets Stockholders' equity $ 280,749 $ 274,702 $ 271,068 $ 266,666 $ 260,179 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,599 19,768 19,854 19,971 17,920 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 261,150 $ 254,934 $ 251,214 $ 246,695 $ 242,259 Total assets $ 2,625,212 $ 2,568,137 $ 2,573,845 $ 2,510,298 $ 2,438,020 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,599 19,768 19,854 19,971 17,920 Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 2,605,613 $ 2,548,369 $ 2,553,991 $ 2,490,327 $ 2,420,100 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 10.02 % 10.00 % 9.84 % 9.91 % 10.01 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 11,737 $ 11,409 $ 11,122 $ 11,825 $ 10,522 Less: Merger-related expenses - - - 498 145 Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 11,737 $ 11,409 $ 11,122 $ 11,327 $ 10,377 Net interest income $ 24,563 $ 22,910 $ 21,149 $ 20,641 $ 20,781 Non-interest income 944 1,463 1,267 2,211 1,901 Total revenue $ 25,507 $ 24,373 $ 22,416 $ 22,852 $ 22,682 Efficiency ratio 46.01 % 46.81 % 49.62 % 49.57 % 45.75 % (1) Annualized.



