Stable result considering divested operations and a shortage of cars

Third quarter 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 7,291 M (8,129), a decrease of 10 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 334 M (482).

The lower operational earnings are explained mainly by divested operations, lower result for Norway and the sale of used cars.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 386 M (433) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 92 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 285 M (325) and earnings per share to SEK 3.14 (3.35).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK –133 M (582).

Nine months 2022

Net turnover amounted to SEK 24,920 M (26,875), a decrease of 7 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,332 M (1,584).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,591 M (1,478) and was positively affected by profit from divestment of operations of SEK 369 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,264 M (1,108) and earnings per share to SEK 13.54 (11.30).

Events after the balance sheet date

No significant events have occurred since the balance sheet date.

Gothenburg, October 26, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 26, 2022, at 08:00 o'clock CEST.



Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway. Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine, Jaguar, Land Rover and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

