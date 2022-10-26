Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announced its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.



Unaudited Financial Information

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $7.7 million, or $1.36 diluted earnings per share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The $2.8 million, or 58%, improvement in net income resulted primarily from the $2.2 million decline in non-interest expenses and a $1.3 million increase in net interest income. The decrease in non-interest expenses was due to $2.2 million in merger-related expenses incurred during the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share increased by $0.51 per share, or 60%, due to the higher net income.

“Fidelity’s third quarter and 2022 year-to-date results reflect continued momentum from organic growth and its expanded marketplace,” stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Bank increased loans, revenue, and net interest margin, and expenses remained well managed, resulting in meaningful earnings growth and an increase in shareholder dividends. Regulatory capital and asset quality metrics remain strong and Fidelity is poised for continued success.”

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $22.9 million, or $4.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to $16.2 million, or $3.09 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $6.7 million, or 41% improvement in net income stemmed from the $10.0 million improvement in net interest income partially offset by $1.4 million less non-interest income and $1.0 million higher non-interest expenses.

The acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”) during the third quarter of 2021 resulted in growth in the Company’s earning assets which contributed to net interest income growth. The Company continued to operate four community banking offices acquired from Landmark which contributed to the increased operating expenses.

Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $18.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, an 8% increase over the $17.2 million earned for the third quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million improvement in net interest income resulted primarily from a $108.1 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets supplemented by a 20 basis point increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") yields on these earning assets partially offset by higher interest expense. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $1.0 million increase in interest income from $81.1 million in higher average balances and an increase of three basis points in FTE yields earned on loans. Residential real estate contributed the most to the increase in loan interest income, growing $1.0 million from $85.5 million in higher average balances and a 20 basis point increase in FTE yields. Interest income in the commercial portfolio decreased $0.2 million during the third quarter of 2022 versus the third quarter of 2021, primarily resulting from the recognition of $1.3 million less Small Business Administration ("SBA") fees attributable to Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans over the same time periods. Interest income from the investment portfolio grew $0.7 million from $90.9 million in increased average balances and 17 basis point higher FTE yields earned thereon. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits grew $0.3 million from higher yields. Partially offsetting the increase in interest income, interest expense grew $0.6 million primarily due to a 15 basis point increase in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.40% for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 14 basis points from the 0.26% paid for the third quarter of 2021. The cost of funds increased 10 basis points to 0.29% for the third quarter of 2022 from 0.19% for the third quarter of 2021. The Company’s FTE (non-GAAP measurement) net interest spread was 3.20% for the third quarter of 2022, up six basis points from the 3.14% recorded for the third quarter of 2021. FTE net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.32% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.22% for the same 2021 period due to the increase in yields on interest-earning assets at a faster pace than the increase of rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

The provision for loan losses was $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, a $0.1 million increase compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the provision compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was due to the higher provisioning required for experienced organic loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the year earlier period. This amount of provisioning reflected what management deemed necessary to maintain the allowance for loan and lease losses at an adequate level.

Total non-interest income decreased $0.1 million, or 2%, to $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily attributable to $0.2 million less service charges on loans primarily from a decline in mortgage loan service charges and commercial loan late fees. The Company also recognized $0.1 million more in losses on the disposal of premises and equipment and $0.1 million less fees from financial services. Partially offsetting these decreases was $0.2 million higher service charges on deposits.

Non-interest expenses decreased $2.2 million, or 14%, for the third quarter of 2022 to $13.0 million from $15.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. Non-interest expenses would have stayed flat quarter-over-quarter if not for $2.2 million of merger-related expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest expense decreases were primarily due to declines of $0.1 million in salaries and employee benefits and $0.1 million in data processing and communications. These decreases were offset by increases of $0.1 million in advertising and marketing and $0.1 million in loan collection expenses.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.5 million during the third quarter of 2022 due to higher income before taxes compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $53.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $43.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $10.0 million, or 23%, improvement was the result of earnings from a larger average balance of interest-earning assets supplemented by higher FTE yields earned on these assets which partially offset an increase in interest expense from a larger average balance and rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing $6.8 million more interest income from $238.8 million in higher average balances. Interest income in the commercial portfolio increased $2.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same 2021 period, despite recognition of $3.0 million less SBA fees attributable to PPP loans over the same time periods. Interest income from investments increased $3.5 million from a $227.1 million larger average balance in the portfolio along with a nine basis point increase in yields. On the funding side, interest expense increased by $0.7 million due to a $286.2 million larger average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a two basis point increase in the rates paid on those deposits. FTE net interest spread was 3.19% for the first nine months of 2022, or five basis points higher than the 3.14% recorded for the first nine months of 2021. Over the same time period, the Company’s FTE net interest margin also increased by five basis points to 3.28% from 3.23%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.6 million relatively unchanged from the same 2021 period as the increased provisioning needed for higher organic loan growth was offset by a $0.4 million specific reserve incurred during the prior year that was not required in the current year. This amount of provisioning was respective to the loan growth achieved during 2022 and reflected what management deemed necessary to maintain the allowance for loan and lease losses at an adequate level.

Total non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $12.7 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 10%, from $14.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was attributable to the decline in residential mortgage activity stemming from increased mortgage rates and a reduction in secondary market activity which lowered the level of gains by $2.3 million during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same 2021 period. The Company also recorded $0.5 million less service charges on loans. Partially offsetting these decreases was $0.7 million in higher service charges on deposits.

Non-interest expenses increased to $38.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.0 million, or 3%, from $37.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Non-interest expenses would have increased another $3.5 million if not for merger-related expenses of $3.1 million and a FHLB prepayment penalty of $0.4 million incurred during the first nine months of 2021. The largest driver of this increase was a $2.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefit expenses.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.9 million during first nine months of 2022 compared to the same 2021 period due to the higher income before taxes.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company’s total assets grew to $2.4 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $17 million from December 31, 2021. Growth in the loan portfolio of $58 million and $37 million of cash and cash equivalents was offset by a reduction of the investments portfolio by $103 million due to recording net unrealized losses resulting from the significantly higher intermediate to long-term U.S. Treasury interest rates through the first nine months of 2022. The net growth in loans includes $38 million in paydowns on PPP loans, net of deferred fees. Partially offsetting the decrease in the investment portfolio was the $22 million increase in deferred tax assets due to the unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. During the same time period, total liabilities increased $82 million, or 4%. Deposit growth of $83 million was used to fund loan growth with the excess increasing cash balances.

Shareholders’ equity decreased $65.2 million, or 31%, to $146.5 million at September 30, 2022 from $211.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was caused by an $82.5 million, after tax, reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income from net unrealized losses recorded in the investment portfolio stemming from the increase in intermediate to long-term U.S. Treasury interest rates. At September 30, 2022, there were no securities identified with credit-related, other-than-temporary impairment losses. During the first nine months of 2022, the Company acquired treasury stock totaling $1.2 million which further reduced shareholders' equity. Partially offsetting these decreases, retained earnings improved from net income of $22.9 million, partially offset by $5.7 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $1.2 million recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and stock-based compensation also partially offset the decrease in shareholders' equity. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 8.51% of total average assets as of September 30, 2022. Total risk-based capital was 14.34% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.27% of risk-weighted assets as of September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $22.24 at September 30, 2022 compared to $33.68 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity was 5.19% of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 7.93% at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $4.5 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.26% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.34% at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.04% at September 30, 2022 unchanged compared to 0.04% at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company’s operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.

Management believes merger-related expenses are not standard costs necessary for operations. These charges principally represent professional fees and system conversion and integration costs related to the transaction. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction. Management also believes the FHLB prepayment fee incurred to payoff FHLB advances is non-recurring and should be excluded from normal operating expenses for proper comparison.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent (FTE), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

At Period End: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,042 $ 96,877 Investment securities 635,787 738,980 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,639 3,206 Loans and leases 1,524,328 1,464,855 Allowance for loan losses (16,779 ) (15,624 ) Premises and equipment, net 30,971 29,310 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,711 52,745 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,264 21,570 Other assets 48,805 27,185 Total assets $ 2,435,768 $ 2,419,104 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 616,844 $ 590,283 Interest-bearing deposits 1,636,389 1,579,582 Total deposits 2,253,233 2,169,865 Short-term borrowings 10 - Secured borrowings 7,688 10,620 Other liabilities 28,350 26,890 Total liabilities 2,289,281 2,207,375 Shareholders' equity 146,487 211,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,435,768 $ 2,419,104





Average Year-To-Date Balances: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,399 $ 146,986 Investment securities 700,347 568,785 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,472 3,181 Loans and leases 1,487,247 1,299,960 Allowance for loan losses (16,443 ) (16,100 ) Premises and equipment, net 30,455 28,956 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,281 48,570 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,409 12,180 Other assets 37,755 23,069 Total assets $ 2,401,922 $ 2,115,587 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 589,581 $ 517,599 Interest-bearing deposits 1,595,381 1,376,364 Total deposits 2,184,962 1,893,963 Short-term borrowings 72 97 Secured borrowings 9,301 9,122 FHLB advances - 848 Other liabilities 27,742 22,322 Total liabilities 2,222,077 1,926,352 Shareholders' equity 179,845 189,235 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,401,922 $ 2,115,587

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Interest income Loans and leases $ 16,320 $ 15,359 $ 46,595 $ 39,817 Securities and other 3,815 2,814 10,783 6,863 Total interest income 20,135 18,173 57,378 46,680 Interest expense Deposits (1,550 ) (878 ) (3,321 ) (2,583 ) Borrowings and debt (75 ) (121 ) (110 ) (147 ) Total interest expense (1,625 ) (999 ) (3,431 ) (2,730 ) Net interest income 18,510 17,174 53,947 43,950 Provision for loan losses (525 ) (450 ) (1,575 ) (1,550 ) Non-interest income 3,911 4,009 12,722 14,102 Non-interest expense (13,028 ) (15,185 ) (38,484 ) (37,492 ) Income before income taxes 8,868 5,548 26,610 19,010 Provision for income taxes (1,179 ) (689 ) (3,735 ) (2,788 ) Net income $ 7,689 $ 4,859 $ 22,875 $ 16,222





Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31. 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Interest income Loans and leases $ 16,320 $ 15,500 $ 14,775 $ 15,614 $ 15,359 Securities and other 3,815 3,565 3,403 3,174 2,814 Total interest income 20,135 19,065 18,178 18,788 18,173 Interest expense Deposits (1,550 ) (950 ) (822 ) (873 ) (878 ) Borrowings and debt (75 ) 30 (65 ) (37 ) (121 ) Total interest expense (1,625 ) (920 ) (887 ) (910 ) (999 ) Net interest income 18,510 18,145 17,291 17,878 17,174 Provision for loan losses (525 ) (525 ) (525 ) (450 ) (450 ) Non-interest income 3,911 4,256 4,554 4,185 4,009 Non-interest expense (13,028 ) (12,800 ) (12,654 ) (12,614 ) (15,185 ) Income before income taxes 8,868 9,076 8,666 8,999 5,548 Provision for income taxes (1,179 ) (1,412 ) (1,144 ) (1,213 ) (689 ) Net income $ 7,689 $ 7,664 $ 7,522 $ 7,786 $ 4,859

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

At Period End: Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31. 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,042 $ 109,125 $ 97,403 $ 96,877 $ 167,386 Investment securities 635,787 674,833 711,583 738,980 686,926 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,639 3,622 3,231 3,206 3,321 Loans and leases 1,524,328 1,494,316 1,479,114 1,464,855 1,435,997 Allowance for loan losses (16,779 ) (16,590 ) (16,081 ) (15,624 ) (15,601 ) Premises and equipment, net 30,971 30,855 31,336 29,310 29,406 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,711 53,383 53,065 52,745 52,417 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,264 21,360 21,462 21,570 21,678 Other assets 48,805 44,036 39,661 27,185 30,269 Total assets $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940 $ 2,420,774 $ 2,419,104 $ 2,411,799 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 616,844 $ 610,987 $ 599,497 $ 590,283 $ 586,952 Interest-bearing deposits 1,636,389 1,606,637 1,610,508 1,579,582 1,576,498 Total deposits 2,253,233 2,217,624 2,210,005 2,169,865 2,163,450 Short-term borrowings 10 10 - - - Secured borrowings 7,688 7,736 10,572 10,620 16,885 Other liabilities 28,350 26,951 24,954 26,890 25,895 Total liabilities 2,289,281 2,252,321 2,245,531 2,207,375 2,206,230 Shareholders' equity 146,487 162,619 175,243 211,729 205,569 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,435,768 $ 2,414,940 $ 2,420,774 $ 2,419,104 $ 2,411,799





Average Quarterly Balances: Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31. 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,863 $ 69,086 $ 95,319 $ 117,746 $ 185,835 Investment securities 672,595 693,121 736,021 725,977 640,900 Restricted investments in bank stock 3,645 3,538 3,228 3,246 3,430 Loans and leases 1,511,268 1,482,629 1,467,362 1,452,676 1,430,142 Allowance for loan losses (16,911 ) (16,441 ) (15,966 ) (15,857 ) (18,716 ) Premises and equipment, net 30,956 31,091 29,301 29,399 31,381 Life insurance cash surrender value 53,599 53,277 52,960 52,635 52,285 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,308 21,405 21,517 21,632 9,579 Other assets 42,564 40,878 29,679 26,679 23,420 Total assets $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584 $ 2,419,421 $ 2,414,133 $ 2,358,256 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 589,227 $ 593,121 $ 586,363 $ 585,899 $ 579,629 Interest-bearing deposits 1,614,573 1,579,150 1,592,173 1,575,844 1,522,149 Total deposits 2,203,800 2,172,271 2,178,536 2,161,743 2,101,778 Short-term borrowings 10 206 - - 68 Secured borrowings 7,707 9,644 10,584 16,053 20,140 FHLB advances - - - - 49 Other liabilities 29,031 27,164 27,008 27,410 23,798 Total liabilities 2,240,548 2,209,285 2,216,128 2,205,206 2,145,833 Shareholders' equity 167,339 169,299 203,293 208,927 212,423 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,407,887 $ 2,378,584 $ 2,419,421 $ 2,414,133 $ 2,358,256

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31. 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Selected returns and financial ratios Basic earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.33 $ 1.38 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.35 $ 1.32 $ 1.37 $ 0.85 Dividends per share $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.34 % 3.40 % 3.40 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.40 % 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Cost of funds 0.29 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.19 % Net interest spread (FTE)* 3.20 % 3.27 % 3.12 % 3.17 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.32 % 3.34 % 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.22 % Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.26 % 1.28 % 0.82 % Return on average equity 18.23 % 18.16 % 15.01 % 14.79 % 9.07 % Return on average tangible equity* 20.89 % 20.79 % 16.78 % 16.49 % 9.50 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 56.38 % 55.45 % 56.21 % 55.52 % 69.79 % Expense ratio 1.51 % 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.38 % 1.88 %





Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Basic earnings per share $ 4.05 $ 3.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.03 $ 3.09 Dividends per share $ 0.99 $ 0.90 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 3.48 % 3.42 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.28 % Cost of funds 0.21 % 0.20 % Net interest spread (FTE)* 3.19 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.28 % 3.23 % Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.08 % Return on average equity 17.01 % 11.88 % Return on average tangible equity* 19.30 % 12.49 % Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 56.01 % 62.98 % Expense ratio 1.43 % 1.55 %





Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands except per share data) Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Sep. 30, 2022 Sep. 30, 2021 Net income $ 7,689 $ 4,859 $ 22,875 $ 16,222 Merger-related expenses, net of income taxes - 1,739 - 2,629 FHLB prepayment penalty, net of income taxes - - - 291 Adjusted net income* $ 7,689 $ 6,598 $ 22,875 $ 19,142 Adjusted basic earnings per share* $ 1.36 $ 1.17 $ 4.05 $ 3.67 Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 1.36 $ 1.16 $ 4.03 $ 3.64 Interest income adjustment to FTE* $ 687 $ 577 $ 2,038 $ 1,480 Adjusted return on average assets* 1.27 % 1.11 % 1.27 % 1.27 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity* 20.89 % 12.90 % 19.30 % 14.74 %





Other financial data At period end: (dollars in thousands except per share data) Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31. 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Book value per share $ 26.02 $ 28.77 $ 30.97 $ 37.50 $ 36.41 Tangible book value per share* $ 22.24 $ 24.99 $ 27.17 $ 33.68 $ 32.57 Equity to assets 6.01 % 6.73 % 7.24 % 8.75 % 8.52 % Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.09 % 1.12 % Non-accrual loans 5.23x 5.17x 6.97x 5.30x 5.68x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.27 % 0.25 % Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Capital Adequacy Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 14.34 % 14.30 % 14.18 % 14.51 % 14.52 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.27 % 13.21 % 13.11 % 13.40 % 13.38 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.27 % 13.21 % 13.11 % 13.40 % 13.38 % Leverage ratio 8.51 % 8.43 % 8.14 % 7.94 % 7.89 %

* See non-GAAP Financial Measures above.